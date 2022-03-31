Digital English Language Learning Market to record USD 12.38 Bn growth | Driven by the adoption of English as a global language | Technavio

The market is driven by the adoption of English as a global language. Many countries have not declared English as the official language for communication. However, it is the medium of instruction in multiple geographies. Also, it is the common language used for communication between most countries and governments across the world. In addition, the use of English as the business language in the majority of corporates globally has increased the demand for English learning solutions. All these factors are driving the growth of the global digital English language learning market.

As per Technavio, the increased flexibility offered by digital language courses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Digital English Language Learning Market: Use of artificial intelligence and chatbots

Vendors in the market are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to provide customized English language learning solutions to end-users. The use of AI is enabling end-users to analyze user data and track student progress, which is revolutionizing digital teaching methods and digital language learning solutions. Also, the use of chatbots ensures effective communication with students and aid in personalized dialogue exchange. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Digital English Language Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digital English language learning market by end-user (nonacademic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the market will observe maximum growth in non-adademic learners segment during the forecast period. The increased use of the English language in corporate communications and international business operations is driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, by deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to generate maximum revenue over the forecast period.

The APAC region led the digital English language learning market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of the corporate sector and the high demand for digital content.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Digital English Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Non academic learners

Academic learners

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Non academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Non academic learners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Academic learners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Deployment

The segments covered in this chapter are:

On premise

Cloud based

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: On premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Deployment

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers of price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rates and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

The five regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. APAC ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2020. In 2025, the five regions will maintain their position as that of 2020.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Adoption of English as a global language

9.1.2 Increased number of language learning startups

9.1.3 Increased flexibility offered by digital language courses

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Innovations in the wearable devices market

9.2.2 Competition from MOOC providers

9.2.3 Focus on native languages

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Use of artificial intelligence and chatbots

9.3.2 Cognitive approach toward English language learning

9.3.3 Emphasis on bilingual and multilingual education

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Apollo Global Management Inc.

Exhibit 50: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Cambridge University Press

Exhibit 54: Cambridge University Press - Overview

Exhibit 55: Cambridge University Press - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Cambridge University Press – Key news

Exhibit 57: Cambridge University Press - Key offerings

11.5 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Exhibit 58: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 61: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 EF Education First Ltd.

Exhibit 63: EF Education First Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: EF Education First Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: EF Education First Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Exhibit 66: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Segment focus

11.8 eSplice Ltd.

Exhibit 70: eSplice Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: eSplice Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 72: eSplice Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Exhibit 73: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 77: Pearson Plc - Overview

Exhibit 78: Pearson Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Pearson Plc – Key news

Exhibit 80: Pearson Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Sanako Oy

Exhibit 86: Sanako Oy - Overview

Exhibit 87: Sanako Oy - Product and service

Exhibit 88: Sanako Oy - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

