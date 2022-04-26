Digital Experience and Insurance Industry Leader Lawrence Blakeman Joins CX Studios as Advisory Board Member

Lawrence (Larry) Blakeman with his deep expertise in the Customer Experience space within the Insurance and Healthcare Industry is joining CX Studios as the Advisory Board Member, to bring in a focused go to market approach in that Industry Segment.

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larry has been a highly effective Information Technology Executive with comprehensive senior management background in multi-National organizations like MetLife and Dun & Bradstreet. He has been on the Board of Directors and Advisor with multiple early-stage technology, education and financial services firms including a prior experience as Vice Chairman of the Board for ACORD, the insurance industry data standards organization.

Larry Blakeman

Over the multiple decades he has been a resourceful leader and mentor with technical proficiency, business savvy and brings in strategic vision in the CX space. He has always been an Innovative and collaborative problem solver, highly effective in developing and guiding organizations through periods of rapid growth or restructuring in change-intensive environments.

"The Insurance Industry is making an aggressive move towards a Customer Centricity model. They are demonstrating value by leveraging shared customer data with AI/ML solutions. Omnichannel engagement and workflows through the entire journey for both Agent and policyholders are becoming core to their solution. I was very intrigued by CX Studios holistic approach in this space. I have also known Bibhakar for a very long time and am very excited to be working with him and the CX Studios team helping clients discover value from their data and deliver the customer experience that customers are expecting today," says Larry.

About CX Studios

CX Studios, LLC is a Texas based company that specializes in delivering Customer Experience (CX) solutions through combining strategy, data insights and engineering leveraging multi-solutionists talent and capability delivering across their entire journey. CX Studios partners with leading platforms and software companies to deliver innovative and successful outcomes for their clients.

For more information please visit: https://cxstudios.io

CONTACT:

Liana "Li" Evans

214-263-4608

[email protected]

SOURCE CX Studios