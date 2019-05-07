Digital Express Expands Service Offering As First Commercial Printer In Greater Omaha Area To Install An Inkjet Press

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announced the installation of the Océ VarioPrint i300 inkjet color digital press at Digital Express, a commercial printer based in La Vista, Nebraska, offering a full range of printing products and services. Digital Express is the first commercial printer in the greater Omaha area to install an inkjet press in the pay-for-print environment.

"In the few months since we've installed the Océ VarioPrint i300, we've seen more volume every week, and have begun operating the press around 16 hours a day," said Sean Graveline, CEO/President, Digital Express. "The i300 has also given us the ability to offer a better solution to those of our customers who want the look of offset but find the cost prohibitive. We have shifted much of our current offset business to the device, saving our customers money, as well as taken on net new business in this area. Adding the i300 to our fleet was part of our growth plan to take us to the higher level of operation we've achieved today, and it is enabling us to better serve our customers and stay at the forefront of printing technology."

"We enjoy working with Digital Express," said Jan Sammons, Senior Director of Marketing, Godfather's Pizza, Inc. "They are very customer-centric, turning projects around quickly and providing exceptional quality at a competitive cost. Digital Express helps us deliver information and promotional materials for corporately-owned, as well as franchised locations, across the country, so we can deliver the thick-crust pizzas our customers love."

"We are so pleased to support Digital Express as they look to grow their business," said Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. "Inkjet is a big part of the future of digital production. By adding the Océ VarioPrint i300 to their fleet, Digital Express will be able to capitalize on the growing demand for digital inkjet work."

Founded in 2005 with the vision of bringing a new look to short run commercial printing, Digital Express provides business-to-business clients, graphic artists, and traditional offset printers a full-service lineup of digital production, including commercial and corporate printing, bindery, finishing, and mail services. The company is independently owned and operates a 24-hour secure production facility to ensure the safety and confidentiality of documents. The company works with a wide range of clients, including advertising and marketing agencies, hospitals, healthcare companies, local businesses, and national corporations.

Digital Express is actively involved in community projects, including the Salvation Army's Adopt-a-Family program, and was recognized as Small Business of the Year for Nebraska's Second Congressional District by the Small Business Association (SBA) Nebraska District Office in 2013.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Editorial Contact: Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Tara Vetro http://csa.canon.com 631-330-2681 For sales info/customer support: tvetro@csa.canon.com 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.



© 2019 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

