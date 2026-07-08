Digital Finance Forum of Global Digital Economy Conference 2026 Grandly Convenes at Beijing Banking & Insurance Business Park

BEIJING, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, the Digital Finance Forum of Global Digital Economy Conference 2026 was grandly convened at the Beijing Banking & Insurance Business Park. Since its inception in Shijingshan in 2022, the Digital Finance Forum has been staged for five consecutive editions, evolving into an international, high‑end, and professional platform for digital finance exchange and cooperation. This forum, with the theme of "AI-Driving, Digital Symbiosis", takes the new starting point of building a financial powerhouse during the 15th Five‑Year Plan period as its foundation, seeking to forge consensus and delineate a blueprint for the high‑quality development of global digital finance.

Wan Long, District Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality delivered opening remarks at the conference, noting that digital finance is a key component of the financial sector's "five major articles". In the city's drive toward becoming a global digital‑economy highland, Shijingshan has proactively aligned itself with the capital's broader development agenda, iteratively upgrading a modern industrial system characterized by "leading + distinctive + future‑oriented" sectors. The insurance sector's "small‑scale" reforms have achieved new breakthroughs, continuously unleashing the triple advantage of "insurance + technology + data". Innovation in the application of digital yuan is steadily advancing, with full‑scene coverage gradually being realized in park construction, enterprise‑benefit services, and livelihood consumption. Consequently, Shijingshan's digital finance construction is progressing swiftly and steadily.

Zhou Yanli, Former Vice Chairman of China Insurance Regulatory Commission, delivered an address. He noted that the Beijing Banking & Insurance Business Park, after 12 years of development, has evolved into a national-level financial innovation platform that is home to over 300 enterprises. Shijingshan District has taken the lead nationwide in launching the pilot program for long-term care insurance, with 77% of its permanent residents enrolled in the scheme. The district has also rolled out Beijing's first "Credit + Healthcare" service model, which has served over 500,000 patient visits in total, and has been recognized as an outstanding case in the construction of Beijing's "Two Zones" initiative. He pointed out that the industrial park has become a core carrier for the innovative development of digital finance in the capital. He expressed the hope that Shijingshan will leverage this forum to deepen financial exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and international institutions, and contribute the district's strength to the building of a financial powerhouse.

Pooling Wisdom and Strength, Jointly Shaping the Future of Digital Finance

During the session of keynote speeches, Victor Gao, Vice President of CCG, delved into the ethical norms and governance boundaries of AI, framing his discussion around the proposition "AI for Good? Or AI for Evil?". Former President of Bank of China Li Lihui shared forward-looking reflections on the concepts and approaches for financial innovation in the AI era.

In the subsequent keynote speeches, Tang Sei Kit, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Division of Quam Plus International Financial Limited; Jing Linfeng, BOE SVP, and Chairman and CEO of UPTC; Zeng Shisong, Member of the Party Committee, China Minsheng Bank Beijing Branch; and Wu Lianfeng, Vice President & Chief Research Analyst IDC China, each shared their insights on cutting-edge topics in digital finance.

During the roundtable dialogue, heads of domestic and international financial institutions, industry experts and scholars engaged in in-depth exchanges centered on the topic of "Deepening Intelligent Applications and the Boundary of Financial Decision-Making", jointly discussing the status quo and future trends of the global digital finance sector.

Brilliant Debuts of Premier Outcomes Jointly Forge New Paradigm for Finance Fueled by S&T Innovation

On the day of the event, the Beijing Banking & Insurance Business Park was transformed into a cutting‑edge showcase for digital finance, where a batch of innovative results and service solutions made a striking debut.

Liu Dongmin, Deputy Director and Senior Research Fellow of the International Finance Research Center at the Institute of World Economy and Politics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, delivered an in‑depth interpretation of the "Global Financial Competitiveness Report 2026". The National FinTech Evaluation Center unveiled its evaluation toolkit for LLM and agent-based financial applications named "Li Zhu". The China Justice Big Data Research Institute launched the BeiDou Star Financial Risk Ontology Insight Platform, while Ernst & Young Greater China presented its AI-native look-through risk management platform, offering a panoramic view of China's latest fintech achievements.

What's more, key financial institutions such as Sun Life Everbright Asset Management, China Life Capital, China Construction Capital, and BXRF participated in the forum, joining domestic and international guests in discussing the future development of the financial industry and accelerating the high‑level opening of China's modern financial sector.

Innovation-Driven: Composing the Grand Chapter of Digital Finance

In recent years, Shijingshan District has thoroughly implemented the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference and made a concerted effort to write the "digital finance" chapter. Taking the Beijing Banking & Insurance Business Park as its main base, Shijingshan is accelerating the formation of innovative outcomes in digital‑finance applications.

Shijingshan is actively promoting the aggregation of key fintech institutions. A number of national‑level financial infrastructures, including the National Banking and Insurance Industry Information Data Center, and the National FinTech Evaluation Center, have taken root in the district. Leading fintech firms such as Everbright Technology, Huayin Technology, and Bairong Inc. have also flocked to the area, continuously expanding Shijingshan's digital‑finance participants.

The scenarios for digital yuan are being rolled out on an ongoing basis. The district has launched the city's first "one card for culture, commerce, tourism and sports" solution, integrating bank digital yuan functions with Alipay PASS‑card capabilities; the product became a bestseller immediately upon launch. Shijingshan also processed the first central‑bank digital‑currency‑bridge payment from a public entity to a private entity, enabling cross‑border "outbound" use of digital yuan. In parallel, promotional campaigns such as "Digital Currency Benefits Daily Life" have offered a variety of consumption discounts, shifting the district's digital yuan adoption from trial‑stage to daily use.

To further reinforce digital finance empowerment, Shijingshan District has rolled out the "Shijingshan Plan for Finance Fueled by S&T Innovation" and is developing the "Digital Finance Port" in West Beijing. By implementing the "one fund for one industry" mechanism, the district seeks to foster a virtuous cycle linking technology, industry and finance, and actively cultivate a new ecosystem for industrial development.

Looking ahead, Shijingshan District will continue to strengthen innovative application of digital finance, build a high-standard comprehensive pilot zone for digital yuan, enhance the quality and efficiency of financial services for the real economy, drive high-quality development of the financial sector through digital empowerment, and contribute Shijingshan's strength to the building of a financial powerhouse.

District leaders Zhang Mingming and Yang Guibao attended the event.

SOURCE Digital Finance Forum