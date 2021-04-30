"Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour" Kicking Off From Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revolution will be Digitized™ – Marking the close of Financial Literacy Month, Award-Winning Actor, Author and former U.S. Presidential appointee, Hill Harper and business partner, Najah Roberts prepare for the significant 33-market charitable tour, The Black Wall Street "Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour." Earlier this month, Harper and Roberts announced the launch of The Black Wall Street (TBWS), the first Black-owned DigitalWallet and cryptocurrency exchange platform in North America. The Black Wall Street's mission is to address the racial wealth gap in the United States and Harper & Roberts are positioned to build the world's largest investment and financial literacy curriculum and toolkit expressly for Black communities across the diaspora.

The Black Wall Street Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour begins in Los Angeles on Friday, April 30th at Leimert Park (3333 W. 43rd Place) and will culminate with Centennial activities in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 31st and June 1, 2021. The tour will visit 33 disenfranchised communities and introduce financial literacy, cryptocurrency and tech-based strategies for financial empowerment. Additionally, millions of Satoshis (fractile shares of Bitcoin) will be given to participants.

The Black Wall Street Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour is the first of its kind in launching a digital platform, focusing on Bitcoin education and adoption within Black and Brown Communities. Informational Pop-Up Rallies will take place outdoors and follow all COVID-safety protocols. All Rallies are organized and peaceful, Free and Open to the Public . Families/Parents are encouraged to bring their children ! The Tour will be led by Hill Harper's partner, Najah Roberts as Hill is in production on ABC's hit drama series, The Good Doctor in Vancouver.

The charitable tour also includes Crypto Kids Camp (https://www.cryptokidscamp.org/) with a performance by 12-year old Navonne Love, performing his kids' version of Roddy Ricch's hit single High Fashion (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMzwW_uDCo0). All are invited to bring rally signs (like #EQUALPAY #KILLPADDAYLOANS) or other signs that make a statement of economic justice for all.

The goal of the tour is to introduce Black communities to The Black Wall Street App & DigitalWallet and foster a movement ushering in greater financial literacy, increased financial capacity and adoption of digital currency within Black communities.

Appointed by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce as the Honorary National Co-Chair of The Redevelopment of Black Wall Street, Hill Harper's vision for The Black Wall Street DigitalWallet is rooted in his commitment to address the digital divide and economically uplift underserved communities.

The Black Wall Street - Black Cash Matters™

"With The Black Wall Street Technology, we seek to make obsolete payday lenders and other financial predators plaguing our communities, while simultaneously creating cross-generational wealth transfer for people who have historically been taught to work for our wages instead of making our wages work for us...because Black Cash Matters." - Hill Harper

Unlike traditional financial institutions, The Black Wall Street's sole purpose is to provide Black and Brown communities the opportunity to be involved in the transfer of wealth with cryptocurrency and decentralized finance.

The Black Wall Street encourages everyone to visit www.theblackwallstreet.com and join the wait-list by signing up to be among the first to download The Black Wall Street App & DigitalWallet!

About Najah Roberts | @NajahRoberts

Najah Roberts is a pioneering tech entrepreneur, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, NFT expert, and community activist. She is Founder & CEO of Crypto Blockchain Plug, the first Black-owned cryptocurrency exchange, and one of just three brick and mortar digital cryptocurrency businesses in the U.S.

We thank our in-kind brand sponsors R.H. Boyd Publishing in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Black Bitcoin Billionaires.

The Black Wall Street - www.TheBlackWallStreet.Com. Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @BlackCashMatters

Press Inquiries

Allison Queen | Makensy Smith

[email protected] | [email protected]

(310) 849-3820 | (323) 333-7813

SOURCE The Black Wall Street