Digital Fine Artist GK Austin Remixes Fractal Patterns from Nature Creating Stunning Compositions for Art Market San Francisco

bG Gallery will present the striking digital art of GK Austin at Art Market San Francisco, the Bay Area's longest-running art fair. The event will occur from April 20th to 23rd, 2023, at Fort Mason's Festival Pavilion, featuring 85 top galleries worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Art Market San Francisco returns, bG Gallery is excited to showcase the innovative work of emerging digital artist GK Austin. Renowned for his unique fractal flame artwork, Austin utilizes fractal patterns from nature, skillfully morphing, bending, and twisting them into visually stunning collaged compositions. His impressive 40in x 60in prints boast a resolution equivalent to a 216-megapixel camera capture.

Title: Precipice by GK Austin Titles: "Iceland High Tide" • "Breeze #5e"

"Nature loves to recycle designs: the spirals of a nautilus shell resemble a galaxy spiraling in space, or water swirling down a drain. Working digitally allows me to manipulate nature's patterns and create new, surprising possibilities. All my images are imagined. None are referenced, copied, or produced by an AI. They are generated through personal serendipity alone."

GK Austin's groundbreaking process involves using digital media to manipulate and morph naturally occurring fractal patterns, resulting in entirely original and unexpected shapes. He then adds color and tone, creating arresting compositions printed as Diasec Face Mounts to Acrylic Glass. This technique ensures decades of longevity and offers the viewer a more immersive experience.

Austin's artistic statement emphasizes serendipity and discovery, as he aims to place viewers in a transitory space where emotions, physical sensations, and imaginations are triggered. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Georgia O'Keefe, Mark Rothko, David Hockney, and the Impressionists, GK Austin's work is a unique fusion of traditional artistic sensibilities and digital innovation.

Art Market San Francisco Public Days:

Thursday, April 20, 2023 : 6pm – 9pm

: – Friday, April 21, 2023 : 11am – 7pm

: – Saturday, April 22, 2023 : 11am – 7pm

: – Sunday, April 23, 2023 : 11 am – 6pm

About GK Austin: GK Austin is a Southern Californian native who developed a love for the water at an early age. His artwork captures the beauty and power of natural elements such as wind, water, and rock. Working primarily with digital media and fractal patterns, Austin has sold his work in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Palm Springs, Palm Beach, and Chelsea, New York.

About bG Gallery: bG Gallery in Santa Monica, California, is dedicated to discovering and showcasing emerging and established artists who defy traditional artistic boundaries. For additional information or to schedule an interview with GK Austin, please contact Om Bleicher or Song-Hee Son at bG Art Dealings at (310) 906-4211 or [email protected]. Website: https://santamonica.bgartdealings.com/

