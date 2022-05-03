Digital Fitness Platform - FitOn - Announces the launch of FitOn Health and new programs focused on seniors and people managing chronic conditions

This announcement comes on the heels of FitOn's acquisition of Peerfit in February 2022, which expanded FitOn's footprint in healthcare by gaining access to Peerfit's extensive reach with national health plans who serve both the senior and under 65 markets.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to democratize digital health & wellness with a truly innovative, engaging and motivating solution that does not require expensive equipment or have any other barriers to entry for our customers," said Lindsay Cook, Founder and CEO of FitOn. "With the launch of FitOn Health and our new senior programs and courses for chronic conditions, both FitOn and Peerfit customers will have access to best-in-class content developed specifically for populations that have been underserved by the health and wellness industry".

Now older adults and Medicare recipients will have access to engaging and invigorating classes specially tailored to them. These targeted programs are immediately available and provided at no extra cost for those people whose health plan includes Peerfit Move as a benefit. In addition, the FitOn Health courses geared towards managing chronic conditions will directly address social determinants of health, and in collaboration with health plan partners, help improve their STAR, HOS, CAHPS and HEDIS scores.

"Our health plan partners needed a solution to positively impact members' health conditions. While physical activity is hugely beneficial, it may not always be enough to achieve the level of health and wellness our members want." said Ed Buckley, CEO of Peerfit. "We are launching FitOn Health as the direct result of the feedback from our health plan partners, based on their needs and wants, to ensure that we are providing customized solutions for their members."

FitOn has taken the digital health & fitness landscape by storm since launching in 2019, growing to more than 12+ Million members by offering premium fitness workouts with its expert trainers and celebrity partners including Gabrielle Union-Wade, Julianne Hough, Halle Berry and Lindsey Vonn. In the first quarter of 2022, FitOn continued to expand its lead over competitors, driving more than +328% downloads vs Peloton Digital, +550% downloads vs iFit, +1100% downloads vs Beachbody (according to data.ai).

FitOn brings together the best at-home and in-the-gym experiences to support the health and wellness needs of consumers, employees and Medicare recipients while removing barriers to being active.

About FitOn

FitOn is the ultimate health & fitness platform, revolutionizing the category with instant access to the widest variety of premium fitness classes, meditation and nutritional guidance. Train with the world's best trainers and celebrities–anytime, anywhere. Its unique social experience connects members with their friends, family and coworkers to make fitness fun and motivating. For more information, please visit: https://fitonapp.com

About Peerfit

Peerfit is a market leader in connecting employers and health plans with personalized fitness experiences. Through their digital platform, insurance carriers, brokers, and employers can supercharge their benefits offerings by giving their members access to a network of fitness studios, gyms, and digital fitness services that caters to all activity levels. For more information, visit: peerfit.com or peerfitmove.com

SOURCE FitOn