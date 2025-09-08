Digital Floss Launches AI Visibility Assessment to Help Dental Practices Get Found in ChatGPT and Google AI Search

New diagnostic service helps dentists uncover where their practice is invisible across AI platforms and fix it before patients search elsewhere.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Most dental practices are invisible to ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews — and they don't even know it. Today, Digital Floss announced the launch of its AI Visibility Assessment, a diagnostic designed to show dental practices exactly how AI tools interpret their digital presence — and where it falls short.

The launch follows recent findings from Digital Floss' internal audit of over 100 practices, which revealed that 93% failed to appear in AI recommendations, even when they matched patient criteria for location, insurance, and language.

"We've had hundreds of healthcare practices reach out after we published those findings," said Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, co-founder of Digital Floss. "They want to know: are we showing up when someone asks ChatGPT to recommend a provider? For most, the answer is no — and that's a problem."

The new Digital Floss assessment addresses a gap in current digital marketing analytics, which typically focus on traditional search engine metrics rather than AI platform discoverability.

AI Search Is Already Replacing Google

Search behavior is changing fast. According to Semrush, traffic from large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT is expected to surpass traditional search by 2027, and most dental practices are completely unprepared.These tools don't just crawl websites; instead, they analyze content from across a provider's entire digital footprint.

"Traditional SEO doesn't guarantee visibility anymore," said Dr. Broussard. "AI platforms pull from bios, videos, reviews, and social content. You can't just rely on one channel—you need to be clear and consistent everywhere AI is listening."

Even more important, ChatGPT and other LLMs freeze their core knowledge at a set point, which means that content added after that cutoff takes longer to appear in AI-powered tools. This means that dental practices that establish a strong, authoritative online presence before major AI model updates are significantly more likely to be featured in conversational search answers and recommendations for months and years to come.

Dental practices that wait will find themselves at a major disadvantage — and may even be invisible until the next training cycle.

What AI Actually Sees

The AI Visibility Assessment evaluates five key areas that influence how AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini recommend providers:

Website structure and content clarity for AI parsing

Social media profile completeness and consistency across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn

Google Business Profile optimization and local directory presence

Video content metadata and educational value on YouTube, TikTok

Review platform integration and response patterns

Practices receive a detailed scorecard showing where they're visible (and where they're not), plus a clear roadmap of what to fix first. Most audits are completed within 1 business day.

Multi-LLM Visibility Scope

Beyond ChatGPT, the assessment checks visibility across multiple major language models and AI assistants popular in the U.S., including:

Google Gemini

Anthropic Claude

Perplexity AI

Meta's LlaMA

xAI's Grok

Microsoft Copilot

Immediate Market Response

Since announcing the research findings, Digital Floss has received assessment requests from practices across 15 states.

"AI doesn't reward paid placement—it rewards clarity, consistency, and authentic expertise," said Dr. Broussard. "This assessment gives dentists the visibility roadmap they didn't know they needed."

The company plans to expand the service to additional healthcare specialties based on early demand.

Company Background

Digital Floss specializes in healthcare practice marketing with emphasis on multi-platform digital strategies. The company was founded by Dr. Anissa Broussard, who combines clinical healthcare experience with digital marketing expertise developed over two decades of practice ownership and industry consulting.

Dr. Broussard has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Women in Dentistry by Dental Products Report and has presented on healthcare digital marketing trends at industry conferences including AACD and Social Media Marketing World.

Availability and Implementation

The AI Visibility Assessment is available immediately for healthcare practices nationwide. Digital Floss plans to expand the service to include additional healthcare specialties and geographic markets based on initial response.

SOURCE Digital Floss