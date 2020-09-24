Digital Force Technologies Forms Strategic Partnership with DC Capital Partners

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Force Technologies ("DFT" or the "Company") announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with DC Capital Partners ("DC Capital"), a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. DFT will become a platform company in the DC Capital portfolio and will focus on broadening the Company's offerings to existing customers and expanding into adjacent markets.

DFT is a leading innovator in the design and development of hardware and software products used for force protection and tactical surveillance primarily for government customers.

DFT's management team has developed a mission-focused organization dedicated to serving its customers' requirements through multiple touch points and relationships. DFT utilizes its core intellectual property, trade secrets, and talented engineering team to create industry-leading, mission-oriented products. DFT's highly skilled and accomplished engineering team is a driving force behind the Company's demonstrated ability to develop innovative and relevant products. DFT's employees pride themselves on rapidly providing unique solutions to their customers' most critical challenges.

Thomas J. Campbell, Founder & Managing Partner of DC Capital, said, "DFT is an extraordinary company with a dedicated and experienced management team who are ready to take their Company to the next level. DFT has a culture that places their customers' mission first, and their highly skilled workforce can be trusted to solve the most difficult problems encountered by their customers. DFT has created an organization that has earned the trust of a demanding customer base, and we intend to build on that trust in the coming years."

Justin MacLaurin, DFT's Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am very pleased that DFT will become a platform company within DC Capital's portfolio of world-class businesses. Our mission has always been to bring cutting-edge C4ISR, force protection, and tactical surveillance technology solutions to our customers. DC Capital's long history in the Government sector, experienced leadership team, proven strategic approach, and strong record of successfully growing businesses will enhance DFT's prospects. With the backing of an industry leader like DC Capital, we can continue to grow our product lines and provide a solutions-oriented approach to our current customers, expand our customer base, and provide our employees with more personal and professional development opportunities."

Jeffrey C. Weber, a Partner at DC Capital, stated, "DC Capital is proud to partner with Justin and the DFT management team, and together we have developed a clear vision for what we want to accomplish as a company over the next five years. We are excited by the opportunities that are in front of the Company, and we look forward to executing our strategy and taking DFT's expertise to a broader group of national defense customers."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as financial advisor, and DLA Piper acted as legal advisor to DFT in connection with the transaction. Latham & Watkins, LLP acted as legal advisor to DC Capital.

About Digital Force Technologies

Digital Force Technologies designs, develops, and manufacturers a host of proprietary force protection and tactical surveillance products and solutions primarily for the special operations community. These products and solutions are equipped with A.I.-enabled edge processors and advanced cameras and sensors providing innovative and comprehensive situational awareness, surveillance, and security solutions for the end-user. DFT's products are deployed globally in a myriad of manned, unmanned, and autonomous platforms. DFT was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Learn more at www.digitalforcetech.com.

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, focused on making control investments in middle market, U.S.-based, Government Services and Engineering & Construction Services businesses. Learn more at www.dccapitalpartners.com.

