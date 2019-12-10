Digital Forensics Market Size Worth $4.24 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 12.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital forensics market size is expected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising internet penetration, advancements in computing technology, and instances of cyberattacks are some of the key growth driving factors. Additionally, increasing demand for sophisticated cybersecurity tools to detect and investigate cyberattacks and financial frauds among large as well as small and medium enterprises is expected to drive the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The service segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period, as the services provide broad reporting capabilities for authenticating the regulatory compliance with security policies for users

The cloud forensics segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period, attributed to rising adoption of cloud technologies in enterprises globally, which have led to a rise in number of cyberattacks

Review and reporting segment is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period as it provides effective evidence analysis and also helps jurists make fact-based decisions

In BFSI sector, digital forensics solutions and services are being widely adopted owing to increasing number of financial frauds and rising demand to investigate these frauds globally

North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, attributed to presence of large number of digital forensics solution and services providers and robust infrastructure for adopting these solution and services

Key players in the digital forensics market include Guidance Software Inc.; LogRhythm Inc.; Accessdata; Paraben Corporation; FireEye Inc.; Digital Detective Group Limited; MSAB; and Oxygen Forensics Inc.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Digital Forensics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Tool (Forensic Data Analysis, Review & Reporting), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-forensics-market

Digital forensic tools assist in lost data analysis, reconstruction, and evidence collection from digital devices. Enterprises across the globe focus on adopting these tools to identify and avoid cyberattacks. The enterprises have to follow several regulations and compliances regarding consumer data privacy, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA), and Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), among others. This is expected to encourage the adoption of digital forensic solutions and services.

The foremost application of digital forensics is found in private and criminal investigation. Factors, such as rising internet penetration, usage of electronic devices, and smart devices, among others have led to a surge in cyberattacks across the globe. Rising intensity of cyberattacks is anticipated to further propel the demand for digital forensic tools over the forecast period. Digital forensics tools are increasingly being used to resolve issues related to cyber threat in the enterprises. The tools aid in investigating data stored in digital devices, examine suspect data, and then use it as a digital evidence in the court.

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital forensics market based on component, type, tool, end use, and region:

Digital Forensics Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hardware



Software



Service



Professional Services





Managed Services

Digital Forensics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Computer Forensics



Network Forensics



Mobile Device Forensics



Cloud Forensics

Digital Forensics Tool Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Data Acquisition & Preservation



Forensics Data Analysis



Data Recovery



Review & Reporting



Forensic Decryption



Others

Digital Forensics End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Government



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



IT & Telecom



Retail



Healthcare



Others

Digital Forensics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Perimeter Security Market – The global perimeter security market size was valued at USD 17.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

The global perimeter security market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Gesture Recognition Market – The global gesture recognition market size was valued at USD 6.22 billion in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The global gesture recognition market size was valued at in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2018 to 2025. Digital Utility Market – The global digital utility market size was valued at USD 117.7 billion in 2016. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.