Digital Fortress Acquires Three Facilities In Portland, Oregon

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Fortress, a premier provider of enterprise grade colocation and other Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions, announces its acquisition of the colocation business of Atmosera Inc., extending its footprint to 10 data center facilities with tailored colocation, network, and cloud services for large and mid-size enterprises. The transaction strengthens Digital Fortress's stronghold in the valuable Pacific Northwest region and solidifies the company's position as one of the largest privately held providers in the U.S. by revenue.

The acquisition adds three data center facilities located in Beaverton and Downtown Portland with over 100 colocation customers. Portland is positioned as a connectivity gateway to Asia-Pacific with direct access to seven subsea cables, attracting connectivity-centric enterprises. The Downtown Portland facility is adjacent to the Pittock Building, which has the second largest density of fiber networks and carriers in the Pacific Northwest.

Following the transaction, Digital Fortress is positioned to serve customers across 10 state-of-the-art colocation facilities in Seattle, Tukwila, Lynnwood, Spokane, Portland, Denver, Chicago, and New Jersey.

Juan Saca, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Fortress, commented: "In my new role as CEO of Digital Fortress, I am delighted to kick off 2021 with a transformative acquisition for the Company. Our team is looking forward to welcoming Atmosera Colocation customers to the Digital Fortress family. This acquisition expands our geographic and infrastructure footprint, adds important customers in a highly strategic location and provides valuable opportunities for expansion in the Portland region."

The acquisition of Atmosera Colocation continues the strong progression of Digital Fortress as a leading player focused on the Pacific Northwest region. Over the last 18 months, the company has acquired colocation facilities in Piscataway (NJ), Chicago (IL) and Denver (CO). Digital Fortress is owned by Chirisa Investments, providing the business with substantial strategic and financial support to fund internal and external growth initiatives.

Digital Fortress is a premier enterprise level colocation provider that has provided services to our valued Customers since 2003. We offer a suite of services for all of our Customers, from single cabinets to custom suites, that enable our Customers to grow and expand as their needs change; we are carrier neutral, have an expansive range of carriers to choose from, run a fully meshed BGP iPv4 and iPv6 architecture, we have diverse dark fiber rings between facilities, we are SSAE SOC 1 and II, PCI, HIPPA complaint.

