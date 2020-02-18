Digital Freight Brokerage Disrupter Opus9 Launches Unique Transportation Management System - Freely Available to Shippers Nationwide

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning digital freight broker Opus9 (https://www.opus9.com/) recently announced a planned February 18 launch for its free Transportation Management System (TMS), designed to pair with its existing proprietary Marketplace platform. The new TMS allows shippers across the U.S. to manage all their freight from a single location, including access to a variety of important functions like requesting rates, booking with their carriers, tracking and management of shipments, and electronic documentation management. The TMS requires a simple sign up and will be part of a complete website overhaul with new user-friendly, intuitive features.

"We're so enormously proud to offer this new TMS," said Opus9 CEO, Alex Ryu. "As the logistics and transportation landscape continues to evolve in the digital age, it takes a state-of-the-art system to keep up with day to day shipping and transport demands. There are so many pieces to the transportation puzzle, representing a daunting effort to keep it all organized and managed. And that's what we've done here: provided a complete digital service that allows shippers to effectively and efficiently manage and move their freight. We've already helped more than 25 industries, and we're adding new shippers all the time."

Utilizing popular features from their existing Marketplace, Opus9 created the new TMS to bring automation into previously complicated and tedious processes like carrier bidding, issuing rate confirmations, sending BOLs, dispatching trucks, tracking shipments, the collection of PODs, and reconciling payments. This translates into a fully streamlined process, allowing shippers complete oversight and visibility of all their shipments, end-to-end.

After getting started through a simple registration process, users can navigate easily within the TMS, allowing them to:

Add Customers, Vendors and Carriers: Create a database of contacts and location information that is reusable. Ship faster and smarter. Create Shipments and Book with Carriers: Send quote requests and freight tenders easily to existing carrier network, or leverage instant rates provided by Opus9. Track Shipments in Real-Time: Full visibility allows real-time alerts, managed exceptions, keeps all parties informed, and provides customers with up-to-date arrival information. Save Documentation Digitally: All essential information is saved in one place, eliminating paper trails. Collect and log freight bills, invoices and PODs; all while closing out loads with speed and accuracy. Collect and Reconcile Payments: Easily audit carrier invoices and identify errors in payment or billing, with itemized breakdowns.

The centralized TMS saves time, increases productivity, and brings increased visibility to shipment lifecycles, from rate negotiation through to billing. The overall process of shipping freight is far more efficient with built-in automation. This substantially reduces freight shipping costs and minimizes errors; especially as the TMS is organized around a shipper's workflow. And finally, the new self-service platform, with its intuitive interfaces, helps shippers provide a level of improved service that delivers both timely information and value to their customers.

About Opus9

Based in California, Opus9 is a digital freight broker for U.S. shippers that links both shippers and carriers with technology to increase efficiency in everything from pricing to delivery. Opus9 streamlines the supply chain, end-to-end, and enables shippers to save time and money, providing easy transportation procurement services with complete transparency throughout the process. Learn more Opus9 and its digital innovations for freight shipping services at: www.Opus9.com.

