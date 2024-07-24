Digital Future Launches Project Swing to Boost Voter Registration and Crypto Education

Project Swing Aims to Mobilize New Pro-Crypto Voters in Crucial Swing States

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Future ("the think tank"), a leading public policy and advocacy think tank dedicated to promoting the development of the next generation of the financial services industry, today announced the launch of Project Swing amid significant political upheaval in the United States. As a comprehensive voter registration program, Project Swing aims to educate and register American voters in key swing states to activate support for pro-crypto candidates working to democratize finance, spur innovation, and create new economic opportunities ahead of the upcoming election. Based on stakeholder demand, this project is the first of its kind and Digital Future's first large endeavor – while other initiatives have steered away from the educational component by obfuscating the connection to crypto, Project Swing will highlight and educate voters on the benefits of emerging technologies for financial freedom laying the groundwork for continued support and strategic alliance well past this election.

American voters are still trying to fully understand crypto, and many campaigns lack the time and resources to reach, register, and mobilize support from prospective crypto voters. Primed to address this challenge with a team of experienced political advocates, Project Swing will target like-minded voters in key swing states to both educate and register individuals to vote in the upcoming election. By utilizing emerging technology to meet the needs of a nuanced, untouched voter demographic, Digital Future will shift the balance of power in Washington, D.C., and create a regulatory environment to foster much-needed innovation in American markets.

Michelle Bond, CEO of Digital Future, commented on the project, "As the fintech and digital asset industries continue to evolve, the average voter must understand the impact these technologies are having on the American and global financial systems, especially in these historically unprecedented times. Project Swing is designed to bridge this knowledge gap, increase voter registration, and ensure the right candidates are elected to support financial freedom and shape the future of the financial services industry in the United States. By arming voters with the proper information and reducing the barriers to registration, Project Swing empowers citizens to actively participate in shaping the policies that will drive innovation and growth in the financial sector for the better."

Ahead of the election in November, Project Swing will focus on engaging unregistered voters in key swing states, specifically Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The project will identify unregistered voters and implement a strategic outreach program to encourage voter registration, with progress tracked and data made available for real-time campaign efforts.

Project Swing is just the first step in Digital Future's plan to educate the American public on the benefits that blockchain technology is bringing to our financial systems. By engaging and mobilizing voters, the think tank aims to ensure that the voices of pro-crypto candidates are heard and that the industry continues to evolve with supportive policies and leadership. This initiative is part of Digital Future's long-term commitment to fostering innovation, transparency, and progress within the financial services sector.

If you'd like to support Project Swing and help secure our digital future, please contact us at [email protected].

About Digital Future

Digital Future is a nonprofit public policy, research, and advocacy organization dedicated to promoting the development of the next generation of the financial services industry. The think tank's mission is to promote efficiency, transparency, and fairness in the financial services industry by collaborating with policymakers and stakeholders to advance policy that enhances the integrity and stability of the marketplace.

