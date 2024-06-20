Digital Future Launches to Advance the Digital Economy

Led by policy expert Michelle Bond, the think tank and advocacy group aims to shape regulation on fintech, digital assets, and artificial intelligence

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Future ("the think tank"), a new public policy and advocacy think tank dedicated to promoting the development of the next generation of the financial services industry, today announced its emergence from stealth.

Michelle Bond, CEO of Digital Future, commented on the news, "The fintech, digital asset, and artificial intelligence (AI) industries have made major advances in recent years, but we still have a long way to go from a policy perspective in the US, EU, and globally. We still have time to create a favorable regulatory environment that promotes innovation on our home turf, and Digital Future is committed to collaborating with lawmakers and the broader public on the current opportunities and challenges these rapidly advancing technologies present to the financial markets."

Digital Future seeks to advance the interests of the financial services industry, consumers, investors, and the broader public by promoting transparency and efficiency in the evolving financial markets, and by facilitating capital formation and innovation. The think tank will work together with policymakers, stakeholders, and the public about issues impacting the financial services industry, and to advocate for policies that enhance the integrity and stability of the marketplace.

"I've always been pro-innovation, and now more than ever the digital asset and AI industries need a strong voice, research, and advocacy to guide them toward a favorable regulatory regime," Bond continued. "Lawmakers have yet to pass significant and impactful legislation on crypto and AI. Our mission at Digital Future is to promote regulation that strikes the right balance between protecting consumers while also allowing these new industries to flourish, promoting innovation, and building capital, and we look forward to working with policymakers to shape the future of the financial services industry."

Bond brings over 20 years of experience in financial policy and is an expert in securities, derivatives, banking, and fintech regulation. Most recently, Bond has served as the CEO of the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM). Prior to ADAM, Bond served as global head of policy and regulatory affairs at two fintech companies, where she developed and executed global regulatory strategy for digital assets, blockchain, global payments, and fintech. Bond also worked at Bloomberg LP as head of global regulatory affairs.

Before joining the private sector, Bond served as senior counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and worked on implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act, with a specific focus on securities and derivatives regulations, the Volcker Rule, and banking and fintech issues. Bond was also a subject matter expert on the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for the Dodd-Frank Act and its technical corrections bill, as well as the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (JOBS Act). In her capacity as Banking Committee counsel, Bond wrote legislation that was enacted into law and oversaw the federal financial regulatory agencies. Bond launched her legal career at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) before practicing law at Hogan Lovells and WilmerHale.

To learn more about Digital Future, visit ourdigitalfuture.io .

About Digital Future

Digital Future is a nonprofit public policy, research, and advocacy organization dedicated to promoting the development of the next generation of the financial services industry. The think tank's mission is to promote efficiency, transparency and fairness in the financial services industry by collaborating with policymakers and stakeholders to advance policy that enhances the integrity and stability of the marketplace.

