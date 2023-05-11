Digital Gaming Global Market 2023: Countries Within Asia-Pacific are Dominating the Gaming Landscape

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Gaming Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report summarizes the emerging consumer trends and developments within the gaming market and provides information about the forecasted market size, as well as the forecasted revenues arising from each gaming segment.

The gaming industry sees growth, with countries within Asia-Pacific dominating the gaming landscape

The reliance of consumers on the entertainment industry accelerated during and following the pandemic, with the gaming industry also witnessing growth. The use of advanced technology in gaming and the emergence of trends such as the use of AR/VR and blockchain gaming are set to dominate the gaming industry and change the conventional gaming ecosystem.

Gaming market revenue is forecasted to grow at a single-digit CAGR between 2022 and 2025, reaching a value in the billions of euros by 2025, as revealed by the report. In terms of the regions, Asia-Pacific led the pack generating the highest share of revenue, accounting for nearly half of total global gaming revenue as of 2022.

Within Asia-Pacific, China dominated the digital gaming ecosystem, with mobile gaming witnessing an increasing trend in the country. Furthermore, the mobile gaming market size in China is forecasted to reach a value of millions of euros as of 2024. China generated the largest share of mobile gaming revenue as of 2022, followed by USA and Japan.

China's self-developed games also witnessed growth in its sales in markets abroad and reached certain millions of euros from January to June 2022. Similarly, close to two-thirds of surveyed respondents in Japan claimed to play mobile games in the last year as of August 2022, with most of the gaming revenue coming via Apple app store downloads in H1 2022. Additionally, countries such as South Korea, India, and Indonesia are also catching up in terms of increasing gaming revenue.

Digital gaming industry flourishes in the backdrop of the emergence of the Metaverse and blockchain gaming

Technological advancement and emerging trends have led to the acceleration of the gaming industry globally. With gamers and brands embracing these trends, it has ushered in a new wave of gaming that goes beyond just gaming to also include viewing, attending gaming events, and socializing within gaming.

With socializing in gaming gaining central stage, gamers are keen to enter the Metaverse for gaming and gaming related activities. This has led to collaborations between luxury fashion brands and online games such as the partnership of Burberry and Minecraft as well as Ralph Lauren and Fortnite.

Furthermore, more than three-quarters of surveyed gamers globally claimed attending virtual events/games to be their preferred activating within an immersive world as of April 2022, as revealed by the report. The use of AR/VR in gaming is changing the way games had been traditionally played, thus allowing gamers to completely immerse themselves in a virtual world.

The emergence of gaming in the Metaverse is visible globally, with more than half of surveyed Gen Z gamers in the U.S. intending to make money in the Metaverse as of February 2022. Furthermore, gamers are also expecting brands to provide virtual stores for browsing and buying in the Metaverse.

With the help of Metaverse and especially blockchain, gamers now can experience new concepts in gaming such as blockchain games. Thus, gamers can trade virtual goods as well as sell gaming characters and avatars to each other within the game. New models are also coming up within the gaming ecosystem, with play-to-earn emerging as a trend.

