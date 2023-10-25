Digital Garage Hosts THE NEW CONTEXT CONFERENCE San Francisco 2023 Fall Under the Theme of "Building Useful and Trustworthy AI"

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DG will host THE NEW CONTEXT CONFERENCE San Francisco 2023 Fall (NCC San Francisco 2023 Fall), a conference to discuss "new context" for a digital society, in San Francisco on November 17, 2023.

This conference is designed for those interested in exploring cutting-edge Internet technologies and the businesses that emerge around them. To prepare a value-based society globally, it focuses on "new contexts" that contribute to the development of society and is intended to deepen understanding through discussions between experts and participants. This will be the twenty-sixth conference since the first one was held in 2005.

The theme of NCC San Francisco 2023 Fall will be "Building Useful and Trustworthy AI" and hosted by Kaoru Hayashi and Joichi Ito, the co-founders of DG, who have been at the forefront of the Internet since its initial stage at "Digital Garage @ 717 Market Street*1" in San Francisco.

In the 70 years since the concept of "AI (Artificial Intelligence)" was born in the 1950s, AI has developed and been implemented into society in various ways. With recent technological innovations, a new era is emerging with AI. With deep learning gaining attention since the 2010s and the release of Chat GPT-3.5 in 2022, large language models (LLM) are drawing attention, and various industries are looking for ways to utilize AI. Just as the birth of the Internet changed the structure of many businesses, the social implementation of AI can potentially change business structures and people's lives.

Generative AI tools with new technologies have been developed in various industries and are now available to many people and companies. On the other hand, the issues regarding the social implementation of AI, such as rights issues of training data, bias, copyrights of generative products, and hallucination*2, have become evident. Several issues require urgent action, including security issues and legislation associated with using AI. In this conference, we will discuss with experts how trustworthy AI should be implemented in society, considering the latest AI application cases, from the viewpoints of AI regulations and technologies to be combined with AI that takes approaches other than LLM.

Speakers:

Vikash Mansinghka (Principal Research Scientist, Dept. of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, MIT)

Merve Hickok (President and Research Director, Center for AI and Digital Policy)

Rei Inamoto (Founding Partner, I&CO)

Karthik Dinakar (Assistant Professor, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital)

Ray Hatoyama（CEO, Hatoyama Studio）

Lisa Katayama（Principal, SYPartners）

Daniel Riedel (Executive Director, GenLab)

*1: DG717 is an incubation center established by DG in 2013 on Market Street in San Francisco for the purpose of supporting startups. (https://dg717.com/) *2: Information generated by AI that is not true.

【Event outline】

Date and time: November 17 (Friday), 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (PST)

Venue: Digital Garage @ 717 Market Street (717 Market Street, San Francisco, USA)

Organizer: Digital Garage, Inc., DG717

Partners: Kakaku.com, Inc., DG Lab, GenLab, Open Network Lab, BI.Garage, Inc., Digital Architecture Lab, Crypto Garage, Inc.

Participation: $25 (pre-registration required)

Please register on Eventbrite (https://ncc2023sffall.eventbrite.com)

Official website: https://ncc.garage.co.jp/2023fall/

Host:

Kaoru Hayashi (DG Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO / Kakaku.com, Inc. Executive Chairman)

Joichi Ito (DG Board member, and Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Architect)

*The information of speakers and programs will be updated on the official website as needed.

*This information is current as of the date of the announcement. Program contents and speaker information are subject to change. Please be forewarned.

Contact:

Email: [email protected].jp

