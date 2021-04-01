Digital Global Phenomenon 5-Minute Crafts Celebrates 5th Anniversary With VHS Boxed Set

"TheSoul Publishing is a forward thinking content creator always on the lookout for new content and viewership trends. Our research department used state-of-the-art data forecasting models and their conclusions were definitive: VHS distribution is the next big opportunity for digital media studios," said Victor Potrel, TheSoul Publishing's VP of Platform Partnerships. "5-Minute Crafts has been busy creating fun and light-hearted content for a cross-platform audience for the last five years and with this launch we further cement the brand position as the most innovative and #1 digital DIY brand."

Since its inception in April 2016 with a video on painting flower pots, TheSoul Publishing's 5-Minute Crafts' popularity has enabled the brand to secure its spot as the number one DIY channel across the world with more than 200 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. This pivot to VHS will ensure continuing viewership growth for the brand across a key consumer segment. A VHS boxed set for one of TheSoul's other most popular channels, Brightside, is already in the works and planned for release in Q3 2021.

For more on 5-Minute Crafts and TheSoul Publishing, visit https://www.thesoul-publishing.com/ .

Happy April Fools' Day!

