TYSONS, Va. & ST. MORITZ, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fernando Murias, chairman and CEO of Digital Global Systems (DGS), will take the stage on January 25 at international investor conference FTE Winter 2024 to deliver a keynote address discussing how increased access to wireless airwaves will deliver tremendous economic and national security benefits.

Digital Global Systems CEO Fernando Murias To Share Macroeconomic Advantages Of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing At FTE Winter Keynote Presentation

Speaking to the gathering of global investors, innovators and entrepreneurs, Mr. Murias will highlight a newly announced Biden-Harris administration spectrum strategy that will pave the way for allowing more efficient use of wireless airwaves, the lifeblood of the digital economy. More efficient dynamic spectrum sharing technologies developed by DGS will help the industry break the logjam of congested wireless networks, free up pent-up spectrum demand, and digitally unleash the true macroeconomic potential of the economies worldwide.

"As wireless environments grow and push the limits of spectrum as a resource, real-time environmental awareness is required to enable spectrum sharing to optimize availability of frequently congested airwaves," says Mr. Murias. "In the United States and abroad, shared spectrum is the key to unlocking spectrum's finite availability for critical applications that bolster economic potential, such as smart cities and warehouses, telehealth and national security, to name a few."

Founded in 2013, Tysons, Va.-based DGS has been at the forefront of spectrum sharing technology policy, planning and development; the growth of private wireless networks; and the move toward Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) architecture. Over the last decade, DGS has developed a robust and industry leading portfolio of 199 issued and pending U.S. and international patents. In the field of spectrum management, DGS trails only Qualcomm in the total number of US patents currently issued or pending and leads in the four key technology areas needed for spectrum optimization and management.

The conference where Mr. Murias will present is FTE ® Follow The Entrepreneur WINTER 2024, an annual gathering of investors, innovators and entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Swiss-based Viva Investment Partners, the forum showcases companies that are shaping the world's future economic growth. https://ftewinter.com/

Digital Global Systems (DGS) blends deep expertise, innovative thinking and groundbreaking technology to deliver next-generation network optimization solutions for dynamic wireless spectrum management, critical asset protection, and high-tech defense systems. DGS is headquartered in Tysons, VA, and serves customers worldwide. It has been awarded more than 100 U.S. patents for the advancement of spectrum and RF data management, with additional patents pending.

