Digital Health and Safety Leader Healthe Announces Eyesafe® Standards for Low Blue Light and Color Performance for the Global Display Industry

The Eyesafe® Display Standards were developed in collaboration with world-leading eye doctors and scientists, taking into account the latest research on the effects of chronic exposure to blue light;

Select models from Dell's Alienware, G-Series and XPS product lines, unveiled today at Computex Taiwan, will be the world's first PCs with Eyesafe® display.

Healthe, the recognized industry leader in blue light management solutions, today announced the public release of its Eyesafe® standards for managing blue light emissions and maintaining color performance for display and screen protection products.

Dell, one of the world's leading PC manufacturers, today unveiled new products from its Alienware, G-Series and XPS lines with Eyesafe® displays that have been certified to meet these standards, making it the first PC manufacturer to offer Eyesafe® displays.

The Eyesafe® standards were developed by display engineers, scientists, and the Vision Health Advisory Board, a group of leading global ophthalmologists and optometrists. These standards take into consideration the latest health research into the effects of blue light, distilling it into a set of technical requirements for device manufacturers in a way that is easy for consumers to understand. Eyesafe® standards couple lower blue light emission requirements with industry recognized color performance demands.

"Given the growing research and awareness about the health risks of extended screen time – we are now looking at devices more than we are sleeping – manufacturers are quickly responding to better manage blue light emissions," said Justin Barrett, the CEO of Healthe. "We believe that screen time will continue to increase going forward, and device use should be safe and automatic."

"We are excited to be the first PC manufacturer with Eyesafe® display," said Frank Azor, Vice President and General Manager for Alienware, Gaming and XPS at Dell. "Customers for Dell's high-performance lines are among the most demanding in the industry, and we are excited to bring this innovation in display to Alienware, G-Series and XPS."

The Eyesafe® standards provide an important step in the evolution of the display industry's recognition of the health risks associated with chronic screen time and over exposure to harmful blue light. To learn more about Eyesafe® standards, follow the link here.

"The integration of effective blue light management is a critical step towards long-term health, especially as device use only continues to increase," stated Dr. David Friess, a leading optometrist on the Vision Health Advisory Board. "In developing Eyesafe® standards, we reviewed the latest research, consulted with display engineers and color scientists, and identified the technical requirements necessary to protect consumers."

About Healthe:

Healthe is a worldwide supplier of Eyesafe® technology, Eyesafe® display, and Eyesafe® standards, a suite of pioneering products and services that are shaping the consumer electronics industry's understanding of device usage, screen time, and the impacts of blue light-emitting devices. Eyesafe® technology and the associated intellectual property portfolio was developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. ZAGG, the world's largest screen protection manufacturer, has been offering Eyesafe® within its accessory product lines since 2018. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Healthe works to develop technologies and standards for the digital age in conjunction with leaders in healthcare. To learn more about Healthe and Eyesafe® technology, please visit Eyesafe.com. Eyesafe®, RPF™, and Retina Protection Factor are registered trademarks of Healthe.

