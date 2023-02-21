Digital Health and Wellness Market Worth $1.103 Trillion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the digital health and wellness market will grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing adoption of telehealth, the growing reign of artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics increasingly driving wellness spaces are significant factors driving the market.

Digital Health and Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

As people become more independent, they will take more ownership of their health, increasing interest in physical and mental wellness and boosting popularity. They are pursuing a change in behavior that is sustainable and is anticipated to increase the efficiency of digital health & wellness programs. With the rise in the usage of digital technologies such as mHealth and telemedicine, people are more relaxed and focusing on their health & wellness through such technologies. Such self-improvement or care factor is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the digital health & wellness market. Digital health & wellness have made a seismic shift by bringing in a new era of customized education and solutions that tend to each individualized well-being through AI. Using AI aids in scaling up wellness without relying heavily on resources. It can also help circumvent numerous health hurdles by triggering behavioral change after analyzing personality traits and habits.

Also, in recent years, wearable devices are creating a buzz worldwide. The shrinking of electronic devices enables the development of more dependable and flexible wearables, contributing to a global shift in the health monitoring method. Wearables, such as implanted devices, have the advantage of being able to be designed as smart equipment that can offer digital health data and assist telemedicine. The demand for advanced wearable medical devices and their components will continue to rise as telemedicine, and patient-centric healthcare becomes more popular.

Digital Health and Wellness Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.103 Trillion Market Size (2022) USD 335 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 21.97 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Digital Health & Wellness, Type, Software & Services, Wearables, Age Group, Care Providers, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia Key Players Headspace, FranklinCovey, Vivify Health, Teladoc Health, Apple, Samsung, Altopax, Amelia Virtual Care, BigHealth, Calm, CogniFit, CuraLinc Healthcare, Epitel, Fitbit, Ginger, Global Kinetics, HealthUnlocked, Healthy Hero, Koa Health, Misu, MyndYou, OxfordVR, Psycurio, Rani Therapeutics, Talkspace, and Twill Market Dynamics Increasing Smartphone Penetration & mhealth Application

Incorporation of Technology for Rising Self-Care

Rising Development in Wearable Devices

Incorporation of Technology for Rising Self-Care

Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Digital Health and Wellness Market

The growing usage of highly advanced technological platforms in hospitals is accelerating the adoption of healthcare robotics by making healthcare robots more sophisticated, efficient, precise, and affordable.

The outstanding use of wearable monitoring devices is giving rise to new dimensions in medicine, healthcare, and fitness applications, putting them into a more significant category of wireless networks known as Wireless Body Area Networks (WBANs).

Geographical Insights

Millions of people in China suffer from untreated psychiatric disorders and mental diseases. The Chinese population is expected to show a higher demand in the future for practicing meditation. Therefore, this shows that health improvement methods emphasizing mind relaxation are vital opportunities to develop products/ services distribution to get along with emotional health. This is driving the demand for health & wellness mobile applications.

APAC is a huge market for digital health & wellness globally. The markets in China, India, Japan, and South Korea pose vital opportunities for vendors. The major factors contributing to the growth of the digital health & wellness market in APAC include an increased prevalence of mental disorders, a rise in the geriatric population, and rising expenditure on healthcare.

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

