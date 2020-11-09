Digital Health App Offers Free Exams for First Responders

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opear MD, a membership-based app for house calls and telehealth, has announced two promotions to increase healthcare accessibility and affordability during COVID-19.

To thank our heroes and first responders including EMTs, paramedics, police officers, and firefighters, Opear will waive its network membership fees and reimburse exam charges. The providers who serve them will still be compensated, with Opear paying for first responders' exams out-of-pocket. Additionally, on an individual basis, providers may choose to serve first responders free of charge.

Additionally, with cold and flu season poised to complicate the ongoing pandemic, Opear will waive membership fees for all new patients so there is no barrier to entry. Patients will still pay exam fees, 100% of which go to their provider.

Opear MD's apps ("Opear" and "Opear for Providers") allow members to request house calls or telehealth appointments on-demand or in advance through a subscription pricing model. Rather than pairing a patient and provider randomly, as is the industry standard, Opear bridges the gap between digital and in-person care by allowing patients to choose their own provider.

"Opear is trying to make healthcare more human," said founder and CEO Michael Demetriou. "We have to recognize that this is a time to put people over profit, keeping our communities healthy and returning the favor to those who put their lives on the line to protect us."

Signup fees will be waived automatically. To claim reimbursement for exams, first responders may email proof of occupation to [email protected].

The 'Opear' and 'Opear for Providers' apps are available for free download for iOS and Android.

For more information on Opear's model, visit www.opear.com or contact [email protected].

Opear MD is a membership-based app for remote digital healthcare. Bridging the gap between online and in-person care, Opear allows patients to select their own provider for in-home or video exams, medical transportation, and prescription-writing needs. Since its launch in August 2019, Opear has expanded from serving New York State to families across the country.

SOURCE Opear MD