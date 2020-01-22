Digital Health Company Dreem Hires Former BlaBlaCar Financial Executive

"As we continue to expand globally, we are thrilled to have Sebastien join our team and lead the financial management of our growing company," said Hugo Mercier, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Dreem. "This is a pivotal moment in the future of Dreem, especially for the US market where we see exponential potential to help those with sleep concerns. Sebastien's expertise and prior experience at BlaBlaCar, where he took the company from 50 to 500 employees and raised $300 million in funding, has us excited to see what our future holds."

He will be leading the financial strategy and implementing key policies to evolve with the company's growing number of users. In addition, he will support any fundraising efforts that Dreem in the future. Dreem closed their latest round of funding in 2018 with Johnson and Johnson Innovation and BPI France resulting in a total fundraising effort of $65 million since 2014.

Sebastien previously served as Vice President of Finance at BlaBlaCar, where was an integral part in the global expansion of the company. The company went from having a presence in 3 countries to 22 countries globally. In addition, he actively participated in fundraising raising $100M in 2014 and $200M in 2015 from blue chip venture capitalist companies.

"Dreem is improving sleep, a problem that many aren't adequately solving, and I am excited to be a part of this dynamic, passionate team" said Sebastien. "Dreem is a unique company that puts people first and listens to feedback to always continue improving their product. I look forward to supporting the expansion into the US and beyond."

Sebastien is specialized in the world of startups and became an external consultant to guide companies in the development of their financial and business strategies. Sebastien graduated with a Master's degree in Finance from Paris Dauphine University in 2005, following his studies at ESC Bordeaux.

ABOUT DREEM

Dreem is a leading digital sleep health company that helps people understand their sleep and improve it. The Dreem headband accurately tracks and analyzes sleep through brain activity, heart rate, respiration and motion, and has been clinically validated against lab-grade equipment. Established in 2014 with offices in New York City, Paris, and Taipei, Dreem has raised $65 million in funding from investors, including Johnson & Johnson and BPIFrance For more information, visit: www.dreem.com

SOURCE Dreem

Related Links

http://www.dreem.com

