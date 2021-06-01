Digital Health Company Qure4u Expands Operations to Atlanta Area

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health, announces the addition of a new satellite office in the Atlanta, Georgia, area. The new office, which expands Georgia-based operations originally established in Buckhead, is located at 107 Wedgewood Drive, Carrollton, GA, 30117. Operations at the new Georgia office will enable Qure4u to source additional staff from the rich IT talent pool in the Atlanta and surrounding areas.

The office expansion comes on the heels of record-setting growth at Qure4u, particularly in the state of Florida where the company is headquartered. Nationwide sales of Qure4u's award-winning patient engagement and virtual care solutions grew by more than 230% from 2019 to 2020, with 2021 on track to break that record. Popularity of the company's digital health application suite continues to climb as the US healthcare industry seeks to implement value-based care strategies that drive efficiency for providers and meet patient demand for safer, more convenient engagement avenues.

"It is with great happiness and genuine excitement that we announce the opening of our Carrollton location," said Qure4u Chief Customer Officer Josh Stuber, who manages operations at the GA-based office. "A number of Qure4u employees hail from Atlanta and the surrounding area. That, coupled with the recruiting potential in the region, made this an ideal point of expansion for us. Qure4u is a rapidly growing company with a phenomenal work culture. As we continue to empower healthcare organizations with our complete digital health platform, we anticipate creating many jobs and professional opportunities for West Georgia and Metro Atlanta residents."

To learn about current career opportunities at Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com/careers. To learn more about Qure4u's digital patient journey engagement offerings, visit www.qure4u.com.

About Qure4u

Qure4u's complete digital health platform, with contactless "digital front door" solutions, offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded ecosystem to support the entire patient journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. Qure4u was recently recognized as a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms For Digital Health, Q1 2021" report by Forrester Research. The company was also recognized as one of the MedikaLife Top 50 Most Impactful Tech Innovators for Digital Healthcare in 2021 and won the 2020 athenahealth Client Feedback Award. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.

SOURCE Qure4u