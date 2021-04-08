Digital Health for the Delivery for Title IIID Fall Prevention Programs

ALTADENA, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Spring 2021, Blue Marble Health will partner with Los Angeles-based agencies serving older adults to deliver the OTAGO fall prevention program, a Title IIID fall prevention program, to 300 people for 24 months. The most significant limitations of many current Title IIID funded fall prevention programs are that some are costly, lack scalability and uptake, have poor sustainability, lack access for non-metropolitan demographics, or those who are lonely or isolated. Furthermore, they fail to track long-term outcomes and don't provide population health metrics that funders and health insurance providers can use to ensure older adults receive the most appropriate fall prevention intervention.

Blue Marble Health's program objective is to demonstrate: a reduction in cost vs. current practices, scalability, and increase access by reaching demographics not usually represented in fall prevention programs and sustainability by cost-effectively tracking participants well beyond the traditional 8-12 weeks.

Blue Marble will begin recruiting soon and seeks organizations serving older adults 65+ to participate in the project. Contact Chris Ashford 626.296.6227 or [email protected] for more information.

"Health in Motion will enhance, not replace existing fall prevention programs," says Blue Marble's CEO Sheryl Flynn PT.Ph.D. "Health in Motion will serve as a wraparound solution." The wraparound will:

Build capacity for those who are too weak, frail, or otherwise unable to attend. Be used as an adjunct to existing evidence-based programs as part of a home program to provide added exercise benefits. Upon completion of the community-based workshop, be available for the duration of the member's life.

Verizon's Blue Jeans video conferencing and MDM (Mobile Device Monitoring) services will be an essential technical feature of the Blue Marble Health project. "Being able to keep track of inventory and leveraging a built-in web conferencing system for the onboarding process will help ensure compliance," said Chris Ashford, COO at Blue Marble Health.

The timing is good for this technology project. Many older adults who participated in COVID-19 vaccination were required to embrace the web to sign up, demonstrating their ability to incorporate technology into their lives. Health in Motion will provide access to a demographic traditionally overlooked and deemed too expensive to reach. The program empowers older adults and the care systems surrounding them to take charge of their healthcare and live more fulfilling and healthier lives.

About Blue Marble Health

The Blue Marble Health (www.BlueMarbleHealthCo.com) Assessment, Intervention, Monitoring, and Analytics Platform supports onsite and home-based Telehealth and Care Management for COPD and other chronic conditions.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute On Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44AG043191. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

