Digital Health Insurance Pioneer Robert Hurley Joins Aloe Care's Elite Advisory Board To Accelerate Its Medicare Advantage Strategy

Digital health insurance industry veteran Robert Hurley has joined the Aloe Care Health Advisory Board, effective immediately. Aloe Care is home to the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for elder care. The company, which recently launched a new Essentials offering optimized for COVID-19 protocols , is aligning its service to be covered by Medicare Advantage in 2021.

Hurley joins Aloe Care having spent more than 20 years in various leadership positions at eHealth, (NASDAQ: EHTH), including President of Partner Development and President of their Medicare Business. He remains employed with eHealth on a part-time basis.

"Robert is yet another stellar addition to our advisory board," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and Co-founder of Aloe Care Health. "He has earned his tremendous reputation by consistently taking a bold, innovative and deeply human-centric approach to healthcare challenges. His involvement and support for Aloe Care is a powerful endorsement of our mission and will be important as we advance our Medicare Advantage partnerships."

"Older adults and the people who support them deserve more modern, thoughtful solutions to the challenges they face, and Aloe Care is delivering in a big way," said Hurley. "They've created an elegant technological solution that makes caregiving easier, drives better outcomes for older adults, and delivers significant value to insurance partners. I'm proud to announce my association with them and look forward to contributing in any way I can to their continued success."

The company's Essentials offering includes Aloe Cares' proprietary 4G LTE Smart Hub with voice-activated access to 24/7 professional emergency response and built-in motion, temperature and air quality sensors. It comes with a wearable Care Button, and a secure family app to improve communication and care collaboration. To learn more, visit www.aloecare.com .

Aloe Care is delivering the world's most-advanced voice-activated, in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. The award-winning service improves elders' safety and makes connection and care collaboration intuitive and easy. Aloe Care includes a voice-activated Smart Hub for live, two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service have 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and a family app for optimal care collaboration. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

