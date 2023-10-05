Digital Health KC Rallies Ecosystem to Event for Healthcare Community

News provided by

Digital Health KC

05 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

The HLTH 2023 conference aligns with the mission of Digital Health KC to connect critical components of the ecosystem such as ideas, talent, companies, capital, and more to advance healthcare innovation.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To advance the KC region's digital health cluster, Digital Health KC will unite KC companies at HLTH 2023 to connect critical ecosystem elements to solve healthcare's biggest challenges.

HLTH 2023 is a conference curated to accelerate innovation across the healthcare ecosystem, bringing together executives, influencers, and clinicians to drive change within the industry and beyond.

Continue Reading
KC digital health companies represented at HLTH 2023
KC digital health companies represented at HLTH 2023

"A robust ecosystem thrives when it is well represented, well connected, and well led," said Dick Flanigan, CEO of Digital Health KC. "This conference is a great example of how it can be achieved."

HLTH 2023 will unite almost every startup, VC, and big brand healthcare company focused on the future of health technology and spur much-needed conversations, specifically to improve access, equity, and quality of care. 

"These conversations are critical as we advance the patient experience using healthcare technology," Flanigan said.

KC digital health companies represented at HLTH 2023 include:

Data Appraisal

NetGame Consulting

Free From Market

Raise Health Innovations

Healium

Redpoint Summit

Just Ask Evie

Trially

"When you go a conference like this, you aim to bring back two things, inspiration, and connections," said Chuck Schneider, CEO and Founder of Redpoint Summit. "I know we will all leave more inspired and better connected. I have each year I've attended this conference."

The annual HLTH conference will be held on October 8 - 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and brings together over 10,000 attendees, including over 2,500 CEOs.

About Digital Health KC: 

With over 100 companies and 25,000 experienced professionals, Kansas City's digital health companies are solving healthcare's biggest challenges. Digitizing healthcare requires deep knowledge and experience of the care process, payment models, and data.  

Digital Health KC supports existing companies, from start-ups to the largest enterprises, while attracting digital health businesses to the KC region. Digital Health KC connects ideas, talent, companies, capital, and customers to advance healthcare innovation. 

Digital Health KC aims to establish the KC region as a top 3 destination to start, grow, and retain a digital health business, grow the digital health ecosystem in the KC region to over 125 companies, and enable ten digital health unicorns (a privately owned startup company with a value of over $1 billion). 

Media Inquiries:
Jennifer Lindholm 
BioNexus KC – Director, Communications and Marketing  
[email protected]
913-314-0235 

SOURCE Digital Health KC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.