Digital Health KC Rallies Ecosystem to Event for Healthcare Community

The HLTH 2023 conference aligns with the mission of Digital Health KC to connect critical components of the ecosystem such as ideas, talent, companies, capital, and more to advance healthcare innovation.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To advance the KC region's digital health cluster, Digital Health KC will unite KC companies at HLTH 2023 to connect critical ecosystem elements to solve healthcare's biggest challenges.

HLTH 2023 is a conference curated to accelerate innovation across the healthcare ecosystem, bringing together executives, influencers, and clinicians to drive change within the industry and beyond.

KC digital health companies represented at HLTH 2023

"A robust ecosystem thrives when it is well represented, well connected, and well led," said Dick Flanigan, CEO of Digital Health KC. "This conference is a great example of how it can be achieved."

HLTH 2023 will unite almost every startup, VC, and big brand healthcare company focused on the future of health technology and spur much-needed conversations, specifically to improve access, equity, and quality of care.

"These conversations are critical as we advance the patient experience using healthcare technology," Flanigan said.

KC digital health companies represented at HLTH 2023 include:

Data Appraisal NetGame Consulting Free From Market Raise Health Innovations Healium Redpoint Summit Just Ask Evie Trially

"When you go a conference like this, you aim to bring back two things, inspiration, and connections," said Chuck Schneider, CEO and Founder of Redpoint Summit. "I know we will all leave more inspired and better connected. I have each year I've attended this conference."

The annual HLTH conference will be held on October 8 - 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and brings together over 10,000 attendees, including over 2,500 CEOs.

About Digital Health KC:

With over 100 companies and 25,000 experienced professionals, Kansas City's digital health companies are solving healthcare's biggest challenges. Digitizing healthcare requires deep knowledge and experience of the care process, payment models, and data.

Digital Health KC supports existing companies, from start-ups to the largest enterprises, while attracting digital health businesses to the KC region. Digital Health KC connects ideas, talent, companies, capital, and customers to advance healthcare innovation.

Digital Health KC aims to establish the KC region as a top 3 destination to start, grow, and retain a digital health business, grow the digital health ecosystem in the KC region to over 125 companies, and enable ten digital health unicorns (a privately owned startup company with a value of over $1 billion).

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Lindholm

BioNexus KC – Director, Communications and Marketing

[email protected]

913-314-0235

SOURCE Digital Health KC