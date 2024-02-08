Digital Health Leader Joins Leavitt Partners

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company, is pleased to announce that Mark Marciante has joined the company's digital health team of experts. He will be a director located in the company's Washington, D.C., office.

Marciante has extensive experience in digital health, successfully driving transformative initiatives for healthcare payers over the past decade. As director of engineering at enGen, he led the launch of Predictal, a cutting-edge care management platform with National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) certification, serving over 11 million members across seven states. The platform aligns with crucial legislative measures and ensures compliance with artificial intelligence (AI) development standards. In addition, Marciante has worked extensively with the payer community to aid implementation of requirements in the CMS interoperability rules, including HL7® FHIR® API-based prior authorization.

Marciante's arrival reinforces Leavitt Partners' commitment to providing innovative and relevant digital health care consulting services to our clients.

"We are so excited to have someone with Mark's experience join the Leavitt Partners family," said Ryan Howells, principal and leader of Leavitt Partners' digital health team. "Mark is going to provide immediate help to our payer, provider, and digital health clients who are looking for practical technology and operational expertise – especially when it comes to understanding and implementing CMS and ONC interoperability rules. He will also be an invaluable resource for navigating the policy and operational impacts of the nationwide Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA)."

Marciante will support multiple digital health transformation public-private sector alliances being led out of the Leavitt Center for Alliances. These include OneUtah Digital Health Collaborative, co-led by the Utah Governor's office, and Digital Quality Implementers Community, co-led with NCQA, to help implement digital quality measures across the country.

Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company, helps clients thrive at the intersection of health care and the federal government. We partner with health care and human services organizations to understand and influence the policy, political, stakeholder and other dynamics impacting health care. Our team is driven to use our decades of government and private-sector experience to make healthcare more accessible, effective, equitable, and sustainable. Learn more at leavittpartners.com.

