Digital Health Market: Focus on Digital Therapeutics (2nd Edition), 2020-2030 Based on Type of Solution, Type of Therapy and Purpose of Solution

INTRODUCTION

Chronic disorders, such as arthritis, diabetes, cancer, obesity and heart disease, are considered to be the leading causes of death and disability across the world. Specifically, the global prevalence of diabetes is estimated to be more than 300 million adults by 2025. According to the WHO, more than 450 million people are presently suffering from some form of mental health disorder (such as anxiety and depression), and / or neurological disorder. , , The rise in number of patients suffering from such clinical conditions continues to impose a significant burden on the global healthcare system. Specifically, in the US, it was estimated that approximately 90% of the country's annual healthcare expenditure was on patients suffering from various chronic and mental health conditions.







Digital health solutions represent a relatively new concept, which was introduced into mainstream healthcare a few years ago. Such solutions are presently believed to possess the potential to reshape the practice of healthcare. Typically, digital therapeutics are available in the form of various types of gamified solutions, and / or standalone software applications, sometimes featuring active, personalized coaching support, or artificial intelligence (AI) enabled support. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the mandatory enforcement of social distancing measures have created a significant demand for remote healthcare solutions. In fact, China introduced a range of digital solutions throughout different stages of the outbreak, immediately after the coronavirus spread. Recently, the USFDA also issued certain guidelines on usability of digital therapeutics (specifically for psychiatric conditions), allowing patients to receive treatment at home, minimizing visits to clinics / hospitals, thereby, reducing risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus. Moreover, several companies are actively striving to create and launch solutions that not only allow patients to diagnose and confirm disease symptoms, and consult with doctors / physicians remotely, but also offer therapeutic aid. Although the focus of such companies is presently on diabetes, mental health disorders and musculoskeletal injuries, experts believe that digital therapeutics may eventually replace / augment traditional treatment measures, with clinically validated software. ,



It is worth noting that there are several successful start-ups focused on designing and development of digital therapeutics; in fact, most such companies are backed by noteworthy investors. A number of digital health solutions are already in the market, and several other innovative solutions are under development. It is worth highlighting that for certain digital health solutions, reimbursement options are also available. In addition, several companies are focused on expanding their offerings to support the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the demand for digital solutions gradually rises, pioneers in this domain are likely to benefit the most from increased product sales.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Digital Health Market: Focus on Digital Therapeutics (2nd Edition), 2020-2030 (Based on Type of Solution (Software Solution, Gaming Solution and Combination Solution), Type of Therapy (Curative and Preventive), and Purpose of Solution (Medication Replacement and Medication Augmentation))" report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of digital therapeutics solutions (either commercialized or under development) in the healthcare industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

- An overview of the current market landscape of digital therapeutic solutions, including information on status of development, type of solution (combination offering of software application + device or AI or personal coach, and standalone software application), type of therapy (curative and preventive), purpose of solution (medication replacement and medication augmentation), target indication(s), therapeutic area(s), and target population. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing digital therapeutic solution, highlighting year of establishment, company size, type of business model used (B2B and B2C) and location of headquarters.

- An in depth analysis of the contemporary market trends, presented using four schematic representations, including [A] a bubble analysis comparing the leading players engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions based on the parameters, such as product portfolio strength, number of target indication(s) and company size, [B] a grid representation illustrating the distribution of the digital therapeutic solutions based on status of development, type of solution and therapeutic area, [C] an insightful tree map representation of the digital therapeutic solutions, distributed on the basis of therapeutic area and company size, and [D] a world map representation highlighting the regional distribution of developer companies.

- A detailed product competitiveness analysis of digital therapeutic solutions developed / under development for the most popular therapeutic areas taking into consideration the strength of product portfolio (based on the total number of digital therapeutic solutions being developed in that disease area) and key product specific parameters, such as status of development, type of solution, type of therapy, and purpose of solution.

- Elaborate profiles of prominent small-sized and mid-sized players that are either engaged in the development or have developed digital therapeutic solutions. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

- A detailed analysis of more than 220 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various digital therapeutic solutions, based on the various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, number of patients enrolled, study design, trial recruitment status and trial focus, highlighting leading sponsors and leading digital therapeutic solutions (in terms of number of trials conducted), type of organization, popular therapeutic areas and regional distribution of trials. In addition, it features an insightful clinical end-points analysis (for trials initiated since 2018 for popular therapeutic areas).

- An analysis of the investments made in the period between 2009 and 2020 (till June), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in this field.

- An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in this domain, in the period between 2008 and 2020 (till May), covering marketing and distribution agreements, mergers / acquisitions, pilot product offerings, product / technology integration agreements, product / technology licensing agreements, product development agreements, product evaluation agreements, product training agreements, research and development agreements and product development and commercialization agreements.

- A detailed analysis of the various business models and go-to-market strategies adopted by companies involved in this space, providing details on various channels adopted / being adopted by stakeholders in the industry to raise awareness and offer access to their proprietary products.

- A Bowman's Strategy Clock framework in order to analyze the competitive position of various companies in the marketplace, taking into consideration the prices and different features of their products.

- An insightful discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall digital therapeutic solutions market, and the key initiatives undertaken by big pharma players.

- A review of the key aspects related to the remote digital monitoring and diagnostics solutions, including [A] a brief introduction to remote digital monitoring and diagnostics solutions, highlighting the key benefits and roadblocks [B] an assessment of the market landscape of remote digital monitoring and diagnostics solutions, based on various parameters, such as status of development, type of solution, target disease indication(s) and therapeutic area, along with details on the companies that develop these solutions, highlighting year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters [C] detailed profiles of some of the key players that presently offer digital monitoring / diagnostic solutions for chronic disease management; each profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, lead investors, key partners and members of the executive team), details of their product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook, and [D] an insightful analysis on various capital investments that have been made into the digital monitoring / diagnostics domain.

- A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall digital therapeutic solutions industry.

- An informative analysis of contemporary Google Trends in the time period between 2015 and 2020 (till July) and insights from the recent news articles related digital therapeutic solutions, indicating the increasing popularity of this domain. Furthermore, it highlights the potential future opportunities for players engaged in development of such solutions.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for digital therapeutics developers over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within digital therapeutics market across [A] type of solution (combination offering of software application + device or AI or personal coach, and standalone software applications), [B] purpose of solution (medication replacement and medication augmentation), [C] type of therapy (curative and preventive), [D] distribution channels (B2C (patients) and B2B (healthcare providers, payers, employers and pharmaceutical companies)), [E] therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disorders, chronic pain, mental health problems, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, sleep disorders, substance use disorders, and other disorders), and [F] key geographical regions (North America (the US and Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea) and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

- Stephanie Tilenius (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vida Health)

- Adam Kaufman (Chief Executive Officer, Canary Health)

- Vijay Ravindran (Chief Executive Officer, Floreo)

- Eran Ofir (Chief Executive Officer, Somatix)

- Edouard Gasser (Chief Executive Officer, Tilak Healthcare)

- Palakh R Sarogi (Vice President Marketing, Wellthy Therapeutics), Arani Sarkra (Senior Manager Consumer Marketing, Wellthy Therapeutics) and Yolande D'Mello (Marketing and Public Relations, Wellthy Therapeutics)

- Amelie Janson (Communication Manager, Voluntis)

- Anonymous (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, UK based Small-Sized Company)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

- Annual reports

- Investor presentations

- SEC filings

- Industry databases

- News releases from company websites

- Government policy documents

- Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming 10 years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

- Who are the leading developers offering digital therapeutic solutions?

- What are the most popular therapeutic areas for digital therapeutic solutions?

- Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their solutions?

- What are the key factors influencing the price of digital therapeutic solutions?

- What is the trend in capital investments in the digital therapeutics market?

- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

- What type of marketing strategies are being adopted by developers in this domain?

- What is the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on digital therapeutic solutions market?

- What are the opportunities for digital therapeutic solutions in emerging markets?

- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

- What are the anticipated future trends related to digital therapeutic solutions market?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of digital therapeutic solutions market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of the digital health sector, covering details related to the current and future trends in the domain. The chapter highlights the key concepts related to digital therapeutics. It also features a discussion on strategic initiatives undertaken by several organizations to support the development of digital solutions for treatment of chronic disorders. The chapter also provides an overview of the various product development pathways adopted by the companies in this field.



Chapter 4 includes a detailed analysis of the current market landscape of over 230 digital therapeutic solutions, based on status of development, type of solution (combination offering of software application + device or AI or personal coach, and standalone software application), type of therapy (curative and preventive), purpose of solution (medication replacement and medication augmentation), target disease indication(s), therapeutic area(s), and target population. Further, the chapter provides an analysis of digital therapeutic solution developers, based on year of establishment, company size, type of business model used (B2B and B2C) and location of headquarters. It also highlights the contemporary market trends in four schematic representations, which include [A] a bubble analysis comparing the leading players engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions based on the parameters, such as product portfolio strength, number of target indication(s) and company size, [B] a grid representation illustrating the distribution of the digital therapeutic solutions based on status of development, type of solution and therapeutic area, [C] an insightful tree map representation of the digital therapeutic solutions, distributed on the basis of therapeutic area and company size, and [D] a world map representation highlighting the regional distribution of developer companies.



Chapter 5 presents a detailed product competitiveness analysis of digital therapeutic solutions developed / under development for the most popular therapeutic areas taking into consideration the strength of product portfolio (based on the total number of digital therapeutic solutions being developed in that disease area) and key product specific parameters, such as status of development, type of solution, type of therapy, and purpose of solution.



Chapter 6 features elaborate profiles of prominent small-sized and mid-sized players that are either engaged in the development or have developed digital therapeutic solutions. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 provides a detailed analysis of more than 220 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various digital therapeutic solutions, based on the various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, number of patients enrolled, study design, trial recruitment status and trial focus, highlighting leading sponsors and leading digital therapeutic solutions (in terms of number of trials conducted), type of organization, popular therapeutic areas and regional distribution of trials. In addition, it features an insightful clinical end-points analysis (for trials initiated since 2018 for popular therapeutic areas).



Chapter 8 features an analysis of the investments made in the period between 2009 and 2020 (till June), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in this field, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors, in this domain.



Chapter 9 features an in-depth analysis and discussion on the various partnerships inked between the players in this market, during the period, 2008-2020 (till May), covering marketing and distribution agreements, mergers / acquisitions, pilot product offerings, product / technology integration agreements, product / technology licensing agreements, product development agreements, product evaluation agreements, product training agreements, research and development agreements and product development and commercialization agreements.



Chapter 10 features a detailed analysis on the various business models and go-to-market strategies adopted by companies involved in this space. It also provides details on various channels adopted / being adopted by stakeholders in the industry to raise awareness and offer access to their proprietary products.



Chapter 11 presents a Bowman's Strategy Clock framework in order to analyze the competitive position of various companies in the marketplace, taking into consideration the prices and different features of their products.



Chapter 12 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of digital therapeutic solutions market till 2030. We have segmented the market across [A] type of solution (combination offering of software application + device or AI or personal coach, and standalone software applications), [B] purpose of solution (medication replacement and medication augmentation), [C] type of therapy (curative and preventive), [D] distribution channels (B2C (patients) and B2B (healthcare providers, payers, employers and pharmaceutical companies)), [E] therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disorders, chronic pain, mental health problems, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, sleep disorders, substance use disorders, and other disorders), and [F] key geographical regions (North America (the US and Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea) and rest of the world).



Chapter 13 highlights the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the overall digital therapeutics market. In addition, it features a brief discussion on the key initiatives undertaken by big pharma players.



Chapter 14 features a review of the of the key aspects related to the remote digital monitoring and diagnostics solutions, including [A] a brief introduction to remote digital monitoring and diagnostics solutions, highlighting the key benefits and roadblocks [B] an assessment of the market landscape of remote digital monitoring and diagnostics solutions, based on various parameters, such as status of development, type of solution, target disease indication(s) and therapeutic area, along with the details on the companies that develop these solutions, highlighting year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters [C] detailed profiles of some of the key players that presently offer digital monitoring / diagnostic solutions for chronic disease management; each profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, lead investors, key partners and members of the executive team), details of their product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook, and [D] an insightful analysis on various capital investments that have been made into the digital monitoring / diagnostics domain.



Chapter 15 presents a discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall digital therapeutic solutions industry.



Chapter 16 offers an informative analysis of contemporary Google Trends in the time period between 2015 and 2020 (till July) and insights from the recent news articles related digital therapeutic solutions, indicating the increasing popularity of this domain. Furthermore, it highlights the potential future opportunities for players engaged in the development of such solutions.



Chapter 17 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with Stephanie Tilenius (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vida Health), Adam Kaufman (Chief Executive Officer, Canary Health), Vijay Ravindran (Chief Executive Officer, Floreo), Eran Ofir (Chief Executive Officer, Somatix), Edouard Gasser (Chief Executive Officer, Tilak Healthcare), Palakh R Sarogi (Vice President Marketing, Wellthy Therapeutics), Arani Sarkra (Senior Manager Consumer Marketing, Wellthy Therapeutics) and Yolande D'Mello (Marketing and Public Relations, Wellthy Therapeutics), Amelie Janson (Communication Manager, Voluntis), and Anonymous (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, UK based Small-Sized Company).



Chapter 18 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 19 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report



