Digital Health Market Global Forecast to 2028, by Revenue Model, Technology, EHR, Healthcare Analytics, ePrescribing & Region

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Feb, 2024, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Market by Revenue Model (Subscription, Pay per service, Free apps), Technology (Wearables, mHealth, Telehealthcare, RPM, LTC monitoring, Population Health management, DTx), EHR, Healthcare Analytics, ePrescribing & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital Health Market is projected to reach USD 549.7 billion by 2028 from USD 180.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. Digital health adoption is influenced by a wide range of factors. One of the major factors driving the market growth includes technological advancements.

Advances in healthcare technology, such as wearable devices, telehealth platforms, electronic health records (EHRs), and mobile apps, make it easier for individuals to monitor their health and interact with healthcare providers. Moreover, improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries has led to an increase in adoption of digital health technologies thereby facilitating the market growth. On the other hand, data integration and interoperability issue is key factor restraining the market growth at certain extent over the forecast period.

Software segment held the major share in 2022 in the global digital health market

On the basis of offering, the digital health market is bifurcated into software, hardware, application and services. The software segment expected to account for the largest market share of the global digital health market in 2022. The development of user-friendly and intuitive interfaces makes it easier for both healthcare providers and patients to navigate and use digital health software. Growing availability of highly efficient software has fostered the segmental growth.

Telehealthcare technology segment accounted for the largest share of the global digital health market

On the basis of technology, the digital health market is segmented into mhealth, telehealth, digital therapeutics, healthcare management systems technologies. The telehealthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2022. Patients with chronic conditions can receive ongoing care, monitoring, and education through telehealth, improving their management and reducing hospital readmissions. Moreover, improving reimbursement scenario for telehealth technology has increased its demand thereby, positively impacting the segment growth.

Providers segment held the largest share of the market in 2022

On the basis of end user, the digital health market is divided into providers, payers and consumers and patients segment. In 2022, the providers segment accounted for the largest share of the digital health market. Digital health technologies assist hospitals in managing their resources more effectively, such as managing hospital beds, equipment, and staff schedules. Moreover, hospitals use digital health technologies to provide more patient-centered care, catering to the preferences and needs of individual patients. Aforementioned factors have positively impacted the segment growth.

North America dominated the digital health market in 2022

The global digital health market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for digital health. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure along with high awareness for digital health technologies such a digital therapeutics and telehealth has facilitated the regional growth.

Company Profiles

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medtronic
  • GE Healthcare
  • Abbott
  • Omron Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
  • Masimo
  • Merative
  • Fitbit, Inc. (A Google Company)
  • AT & T, Inc.
  • Noom, Inc.
  • Teladoc Health, Inc.
  • Omada Health Inc.
  • Dexcom
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Apple, Inc.
  • Biotricity
  • Veradigm LLC
  • Ihealth Labs, Inc.
  • My Mhealth Limited
  • Athenahealth, Inc.
  • Eclinicalworks
  • Airstrip Technologies, Inc
  • Advancedmd, Inc.
  • Qardio, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9zgj4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Subsea Systems Market Forecast Report to 2028, Featuring Aker Solutions, National Oilwell Varco, TechnipFMC, Dril-Quip, Parker Hannifin, Expro Group, Schlumberger, Oceaneering & GE Oil & Gas

Subsea Systems Market Forecast Report to 2028, Featuring Aker Solutions, National Oilwell Varco, TechnipFMC, Dril-Quip, Parker Hannifin, Expro Group, Schlumberger, Oceaneering & GE Oil & Gas

The "Subsea Systems Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pursuit for offshore ...
United States Endometrial Cancer Research Report 2023

United States Endometrial Cancer Research Report 2023

The "United States Endometrial Cancer Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.