Digital Health Market Growing at 18.02% CAGR Growth to 2022

One trend in the digital health market is use of AI in digital health. AI helps make the output of medical equipment smarter and publishing the results quicker. Medical professionals get more efficient diagnosis charts and informed insights by using AI.

According to the digital health market report, one driver in the market is increase in the number of M&A activities in the market. For instance, GENERAL ELECTRIC acquired Monica Healthcare and expanded its digital matemal-infant care offerings. It has been observed that the increase in such M&A activities and technological innovations is positively influencing the need for healthcare technology and digital health and wellness.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of open-source service providers. The global digital health market is flooded with the presence of open-source vendors that provide a wide range of digital health solutions. A combination of multiple products from several open-source vendors can offer almost all the functionalities provided by proprietary on-premises and cloud-based digital health solution providers.

Another related report is Global Digital Publishing Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global digital publishing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the period 2018-2022. Companies are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, and Netflix.

One trend in the market is scope for varied players to enter the market. Vendors are looking to diversify their offerings and venture into new markets such as digital publishing. The boom in terms of adoption and growth of digital content across product segments. One driver in the market is increase in internet penetration and speed. Internet penetration has increased globally at a rapid rate. Hence, users can browse using their mobile devices. In 2017, half of the world's population was online, and over 25% of the population accessed the internet for the first time.

