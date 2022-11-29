Digital Health Market: Growth Opportunities led by 3M Co. and Agfa Gevaert NV - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital health market size is estimated to grow by USD 563.59 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 25.8%. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in the number of M&A activities. Furthermore, the use of AI in digital health is expected to boost market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Health Market 2023-2027

The report extensively covers the digital health market segmentation by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth), component (software, services, and hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Request A Free Sample Report

Digital health Market - Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

3M Co.

Co. Agfa Gevaert NV

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Product Insights and News

Agfa Gevaert NV: The company offers digital health solutions such as Musica and digial readiology solutions.

The company offers digital health solutions such as Musica and digial readiology solutions. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.: The company offers digital health solutions such as the FollowMyHealth application.

The company offers digital health solutions such as the FollowMyHealth application. Apple Inc.: The company offers digital health solutions such as health applications for clinical care, nursing care, patient experience, home care, and medical research.

For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by vendors, buy the report.

Digital Health Market - Geographical Landscape

North America is estimated to account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and the awareness of technological advances in the healthcare industry are driving the growth of the regional market. The increasing number of government initiatives for the expansion of Medicare services is also contributing to the growth of the digital health market in North America.

Digital Health Market - Market Segmentation

The wireless health segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The segment involves the use of wireless technologies in traditional medical activities such as the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies such as 4G, Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and BodyLAN in various healthcare applications is driving the growth of the segment. - Download a free sample report

What are the key data covered in this digital health market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital health market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital health market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital health market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital health market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

Smart Healthcare Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - The smart healthcare market share is expected to increase by USD 96.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46%.

by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - The smart healthcare market share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46%. Healthcare Information Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - The predicted growth of the healthcare information software market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 11.76 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.9%.

Digital Health Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 563.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Agfa Gevaert NV, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital health market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital health market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Wireless health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Wireless health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wireless health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Wireless health - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wireless health - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Mobile health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Mobile health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mobile health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Mobile health - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Mobile health - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 EHR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on EHR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on EHR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on EHR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on EHR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Telehealth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Telehealth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Telehealth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Telehealth - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Telehealth - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agfa Gevaert NV

Exhibit 116: Agfa Gevaert NV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Agfa Gevaert NV - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Agfa Gevaert NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Agfa Gevaert NV - Segment focus

12.4 AirStrip Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 120: AirStrip Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: AirStrip Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: AirStrip Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 123: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 128: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 133: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 138: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Exhibit 143: Computer Programs and Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Computer Programs and Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Computer Programs and Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Computer Programs and Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 147: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 156: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 157: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 159: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.13 McKesson Corp.

Exhibit 161: McKesson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: McKesson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 170: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Siemens AG

Exhibit 180: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 181: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 183: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Siemens AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio