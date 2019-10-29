Digital Health Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 10.6% Between 2018 and 2025- Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGITAL HEALTH MARKET OVERVIEW :

Digital health is the use of IT and genomic technologies in the healthcare industry to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery and to make medicine more personalized and precise for better treatments.

This market research report identifies that the increase in the number of M&A activities in the market will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global digital health market.

This report studies the global Digital Health market size, trends, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Health market by companies, region, type and end-user industry.

The global digital health market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% between 2018 and 2025.

KEY TRENDS :

The application of AI in digital health is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital health market during the predicted period. Medical professionals are increasingly using AI as it helps them to get more efficient diagnosis chart, informed insights, and quick results.

AI offers better care with increased efficiency and serves as a clinical decision-support tool. AI algorithms prevent diagnostic errors and quicken the clinical workflow.

The increase in strategic mergers and acquisition activities among the manufacturers is resulting in an increased profit margin of service providers by supporting the development of efficient products. For instance, general electric acquired Monica Healthcare and expanded its digital maternal-infant care offerings.

It has been observed that the increase in such M&A activities and technological innovations is positively influencing the need for healthcare technology and digital health and wellness.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THIS REPORT

Additionally, the key players in the market are also discovering new sources of revenue such as launching new companies, capitalization of intellectual property and commercializing their foreign assets.

DIGITAL HEALTH MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS/COUNTRIES

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

DIGITAL HEALTH MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Hospital information system (HIS)

Clinical information system (CIS)

Other GP or specialty systems

Integrated health information exchange networks (HIE/EHR)

Telemedicine

Secondary-usage non-clinical systems (care analytics, public health and research)

DIGITAL HEALTH MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Wireless health

Mobile health

HER

Telehealth

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES OF THIS REPORT ARE:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Health in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States , Europe , China , Japan , Southeast Asia , India and Rest of World.

and major regions, namely, , , , , , and Rest of World. To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

KEY STAKEHOLDERS

Digital Health Manufacturers

Digital Health Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Health Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

AVAILABLE CUSTOMIZATIONS

Regional and country-level analysis of the Digital Health market, by end-user.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

