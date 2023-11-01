Digital health market size to grow by USD 563.59 billion between 2022-2027 | North America will account for 43% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital health market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. Competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period as many companies invest in emerging markets for future growth prospects. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 563.59 billion. North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government initiatives to expand Medicare services are increasing the demand for digital health in the developed countries of the region. In addition, telemedicine is beneficial for the elderly, as they have chronic clinical needs that require regular and frequent doctor and hospital visits. Such efforts will allow US to expand care and cover a wider patient population. You can also improve your medical facilities. Expansion of healthcare services and advanced technologies are likely to lead to the growth of the digital healthcare market during the forecast period. Highlights on the yearly growth variance and Y-O-Y growth rate for forecast period (2023 to 2027) and the historic period (2017 to 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Health Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth), and component (software, services, and hardware).

By application, the market will observe significant growth in the wireless health segment. This technology allows hospitals to track the real-time location of critical equipment, such as infusion pumps and specialty beds, and it can update the real-time status of the equipment (whether it is being used or not). Hugs Infant Protection is a hospital-wide infant security system developed by STANLEY Healthcare. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic & forecast, 2017 to 2021, 2023 to 2027, USD Billion – Download a Sample Report

Key Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Agfa Gevaert NV

AirStrip Technologies Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

