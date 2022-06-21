Digital Health Market Size to Increase by USD 207.34 Billion|Driven by AI Usage in Digital Health| Technavio

The digital health market is categorized by Technavio as a part of the global healthcare technology market. The digital health market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Product Insights and News

The digital health market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Alphabet Inc., a leading vendor, offers a platform for developing healthcare interoperability resources, and an application programming interface-based digital services.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N V

McKesson Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

· Siemens Healthineers AG

Digital Health Market: Key Drivers

The increase in the number of M&A activities is driving the digital health market. Strategic M&A activities of the vendors support the development of efficient products and increase the profit margin of the service providers. Investments are carried out in the form of either capital outflow to develop new service offerings or the acquisitions of other service providers. For instance, in April 2019, the company, which is a women s health group, completed the acquisition of Pacify, a telehealth company that mainly focuses on virtual perinatal care for new and expectant moms and parents. Through such business strategies, both companies aim to offer obstetrics and gynecology services and provide relationship-driven and technologically advanced products.

Digital Health Market: Key Challenges

The threat of open-source service providers is expected to be a major hindrance to the digital health market during the forecast period. There are numerous open-source vendors that provide a wide range of digital health solutions in the digital health market. A combination of multiple products from several open-source vendors can offer all the functionalities provided by proprietary on-premises and cloud-based digital health solution providers. Open-source software offers features such as better credibility, unconstrained innovations, and decentralized control. This has a negative impact on the market share of the proprietary players in the digital health market. NHS England is a non-departmental public body of the Department of Health in the UK that uses open-source IT solutions in healthcare to make healthcare services accessible to all. Healthcare professionals can bridge the gap between the staff and the technology by including more input on software improvements and uses.

Digital Health Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 207.34 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N V, McKesson Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America's Contribution to Digital Health Market

The awareness of technological advances and better infrastructure in the healthcare industry is expected to propel the digital health market growth in North America over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute 46% of market growth as countries such as the US are the key markets for digital health. Market growth in North America is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Segmentation

The digital health market is divided by application into the wireless health segment, mobile health segment, telehealth segment, and EHR segment. The wireless health segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market during the forecast period. Wireless health involves the usage of wireless technologies in traditional medical activities such as the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses. Wireless radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology is another popular wireless technology used in the healthcare industry, thereby driving the demand for this segment and also contributing to the digital health market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital health market vendors

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on factors that will drive digital health market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the digital health market size and its contribution to the parent market

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

The growth of the digital health industry across North America , Europe , APAC, and South America

