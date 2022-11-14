Digital Health Market to be Worth $1.5 Trillion by 2030: Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital health market size was valued at USD 175.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2030. Factors including an uptrend in smartphone penetration, technological innovations in internet coverage, rising healthcare IT expenses, advancements in IT infrastructure, increasing readiness for the latest technology, a shortage of skilled healthcare providers, overburdened healthcare facilities, and surging medical expenses are predominantly fueling the market demand for digital health solutions.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The market size of the global digital health market is poised to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030. The growth is attributable to advancing internet connectivity, a rise in the incidences of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about virtual care, and expanding access to healthcare services.

by 2030. The growth is attributable to advancing internet connectivity, a rise in the incidences of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about virtual care, and expanding access to healthcare services. Based on technology, the tele-healthcare segment dominated the global market in 2021, with a revenue share of 37.6%. The growing preference for remote patient monitoring services, coupled with the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals is driving the segmental growth.

Based on component, the services segment contributed to the largest market share of 45.6% in 2021. The accelerating demand for pre-installation and post-installation services is fueling the growth of the segment.

Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2021, with a revenue share of over 45.9%, owing to the increasing advancements in healthcare infrastructure and growing technological literacy.

Digital Health Market Growth & Trends

The mounting smartphone penetration is augmenting the scope of these devices from mere communication to vital application areas such as health monitoring. Furthermore, the players in the market are developing advanced mobile applications to track a user's daily activities including workout routine, fitness, nutrition, and well-being, thereby providing convenient access to healthcare services.

The growth in the demand for advanced healthcare solutions is influencing the key players and government bodies to emphasize innovative strategies for product development and adopt strategies including partnership and collaboration to serve numerous regional markets. For instance, in September 2022, WHO/Europe signed a collaboration agreement on digital health, with Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). This strategy is aimed at creating an innovative and harmonized approach to digitally transform Europe's health systems.

Digital Health Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the digital health market report based on technology, component, and region:

Digital Health Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Tele-healthcare

Tele-care



Activity Monitoring





Remote Medication Management



Telehealth



LTC Monitoring





Video Consultation

mHealth

Wearables



BP Monitors





Glucose Meters





Pulse Oximeters





Sleep Apnea Monitors





Neurological Monitors





Activity Trackers/ Actigraphs



mHealth Apps



Medical Apps





Fitness Apps



Services



mHealth Service, By Type





Monitoring Services







Independent Aging Solutions









Chronic Disease Management & Post-Acute Care Services







Diagnosis Services







Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services







Others





mHealth Services, By Participants





Mobile Operators







Device Vendors







Content Players







Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Analytics

Digital Health Systems

EHR



E-Prescribing Systems

Digital Health Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Software

Hardware

Services

Digital Health Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Singapore



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Digital Health Market

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

Apple, Inc.

Telefónica S.A.

Mckesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (QSI Management, LLC)

AT&T

Vodafone Group

AirStrip Technologies

Alphabet, Inc. (Google LLC)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

HiMS

Orange

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Softserve

MQure

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Vocera Communications

IBM Corporation

CISCO Systems, Inc.

