Digital Health Market Value to Reach USD 511 Billion by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital health market value is expected to reach around USD 511 billion by 2026.

The global digital health market is expected to rise exponentially in the coming years. The already multi-billion industry is likely to grow at an accelerated pace, as healthcare sector welcomes digitization. Factors such as the advent of mobile health, wireless solutions, and telehealth will foster growth opportunities for the digital health market.

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/874

Acumen Research and Consulting offers a comprehensive overview of the global digital health market in a report, titled "Digital Health Market (By Technology - Telehealth, Apps, Health Analytics, mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Market By Components- Hardware, Software, Services) - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026".

The report presents an executive-level blueprint of the global digital health market. It covers various factors encouraging growth. Furthermore, the report provides insights into potential challenges awaiting the market players. Using industry-leading analytical tool, the report gauges strengths and weaknesses of key players and their competitive strength. In addition to this, the report calculates investment feasibility across key regions. To offer an in-depth overview it categorizes the market on the basis of various criteria.

Rising Adoption of mHealth Technologies to Boost Growth

In the coming years, the digital health market is expected to gain pace in response to the rising adoption of mHealth technologies. These are advanced technologies that also help in the self-management of diabetes and other chronic ailments. Taking cue from this, several companies are launching innovative technologies to help in the same. For instance, Glooko was launched specifically to help in the management of diabetes. Similar apps are now increasingly available across smartphones, making it easier for the healthcare professionals and patients alike to keep abreast of the most recent patient information. Development of these technologies is lauded as they are significantly helping in disease diagnosis and monitoring. These are a few of the chief digital health market trends that are likely to enable growth in the coming years. Bolstering this will be the rising penetration of smartphones, smart devices, and better internet connectivity around the world.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/digital-health-market

Demand for Improving Workflow Efficiency to Boost Uptake in Healthcare Organizations

The demand for digital health is rising on account of the increasing need to improving workflow efficiency across hospitals and other healthcare organizations. In addition to this, there is mounting pressure from governments to reduce healthcare costs, while at the same time focus on improving quality of patient care. Recent advancements in the technology showcased the inclusion of mobile, big data, cloud, and interoperability. Following these developments, a surge in the demand for EHR is observed, subsequently boosting growth prospects for the digital health market. In addition to this, an increasing number of companies are investing in developing innovations in EHR. For instance, Allscripts launched a mobile first and cloud based EHR, dubbed as Avenel, in 2018. The system uses machine learning to bring down time taken for clinical documentation. It works more like an application. Such developments are expected to bode well for the overall market.

High Adoption of Advanced Technologies Seals North America as a Lucrative Market for Digital Health Technologies

Regionally, the digital health market can be classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America has emerged dominant. Both, the presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the high adoption of advanced technologies, are supporting the expansion of the North America digital health market. Furthermore, consumers in the region have a higher spending power, which does augur well for the overall market.

While Asia Pacific will emerge as a future market for digital health, growth in LAMEA might remain restrained. Never mind this, the region a huge untapped potential, which could stoke growth of the market in the coming years. In Asia Pacific, however, the market will see increasing opportunities as governments invest in the expansion of their healthcare infrastructure. While in developed nations such as the U.S., healthcare IT ventures funded by governments will give tailspin to the growth of the digital health market, Asia Pacific will support expansion with rising penetration of internet and smart devices. The availability of low cost mobile technologies in nations such as Thailand and Malaysia will further support the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Related Reports

mHealth Market - The global market size is anticipated to around USD 152.2 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 26.1% CAGR during the forecast time period 2019 to 2026.

- The global market size is anticipated to around by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 26.1% CAGR during the forecast time period 2019 to 2026. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - The global Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 14 % over the forecast time frame 2019- 2026 and reach the market value around USD 40 billion by 2026.

- The global Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 14 % over the forecast time frame 2019- 2026 and reach the market value around by 2026. Healthcare Analytics Market - The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23.4% from 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of around US$ 52.2Bn by 2026.

Leading Players Focus on Product Launches to Gain Competitive Strength

To study the market in detail, the report also profiles some of the leading companies operating therein. These include Qualcomm Technologies Inc.; Cerner Corporation; AirStrip Technologies; Apple Inc.; Allscripts; Orange; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; Mqure; Google Inc.; Vodafone Group; Telefonica S.A.; and McKesson Corporation.

Presence of several big names in industry has rendered the digital health market highly competitive. In order to stay ahead of the competition, the companies are focusing on product launches and keeping up with the pace of evolving technologies. Several other organizations also are focusing on strategic collaborations to gain strength. In addition to this, they are aiming to acquire renowned regional players to expand their geographic footprint. Expansion strategies adopted by the leading companies are expected push the global digital health market growth over the course of the forecast period.

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/874

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/874

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting