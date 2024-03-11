Digital Health Regulations Analysis: Strategic Insights into North America and Europe's Growth Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Mar, 2024, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Regulations in North America and Europe: Growth Opportunities - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the regulations surrounding digital health in North America and Europe. It provides a general analysis of key national and regional regulatory updates that will impact digital health players and influence market dynamics. The regulatory documents considered are those governing the healthcare sector and applicable to digital health. This includes documents specific to digital health as well as cross-disciplinary documents that have an effect on digital health.

The report covers Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union (EU) member states, as these countries have the most developed regulations and policies regarding digital health. It also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the growth opportunities to consider across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the EU member states when developing a digital health governance framework?
  • What are the key digital health regulations introduced by Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the EU in 2023?
  • Which digital health markets have digital health regulations had an impact on?
  • Which digital health markets receive incentives from government regulations and funding?
  • What will be the regulatory trends for 2024 in digital health?

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Responsible AI
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Security and Privacy
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Mental and Behavioral Health


Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

  • Market Segmentation
  • Digital Health Regulation by Topic
  • Growth Environment

Regional Regulatory Trends - 2023

  • 2023 Digital Health Regulations - United States
  • 2023 Digital Health Key Regulations - United States
  • 2023 Digital Health Regulations - Canada
  • 2023 Digital Health Key Regulations - Canada
  • 2023 Digital Health Regulations - EU
  • 2023 Digital Health Key Regulations - EU
  • 2023 Digital Health Regulations - United Kingdom
  • 2023 Digital Health Key Regulations - United Kingdom

Conclusions and the Future

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5t4hr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Mining Automation Market Report 2024-2029: Growing Significance of Smart Connected Mines

Global Mining Automation Market Report 2024-2029: Growing Significance of Smart Connected Mines

The "Global Mining Automation Market by Equipment (Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks, Autonomous Drilling Rigs, Underground LHD Loaders, Tunneling...
Global Engineering Plastics Market Report 2024: A $161.8 Billion Market in 2028, Registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.3%

Global Engineering Plastics Market Report 2024: A $161.8 Billion Market in 2028, Registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.3%

The "Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The engineering plastics market size has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics