Digital Health Strategies by Telco B2B and B2C and Approaches to Monetization: 2023 Analysis Report - A Comprehensive Examination of the Digital Health Value Chain and Business Models

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Strategies by Telco B2B and B2C and Approaches to Monetization, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an executive-level overview of the global digital health market. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the digital health industry, digital health value chain, and ecosystem dynamics.

It also analyzes key trends in the digital health industry and provides insights into telco digital health B2B and B2C activity, positioning and value propositions.



Healthcare providers have been digitizing their operations and turning to digital health solutions to provide better quality care, increase healthcare access and enhance operational efficiency.

The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud, and data center services, 5G, data analytics, and AI/ML have paved the way for a litany of digital health B2B and B2C use cases.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Digital health taxonomy & market context: an overview of the global digital health market, including a definition, key drivers & inhibitors, and latest trends. A deep dive into three selected trends - i.e., increased network coverage and use of emerging technologies, national health strategies, and digital health regulations - is also provided with the positioning considerations these present for telcos.

The digital health ecosystem & how telcos can position themselves: an overview of the digital health value chain and ecosystem players map, including telcos. This section also explores key digital health supporting technologies, and deep dives into the telemedecine latest trends. Moreover, the section details 13 examples of telcos' current involvement in digital health B2B and B2C solutions.

Case studies: this section analyzes the digital health portfolios, value propositions and positioning strategies of four telecom operators.

Key findings and recommendations: the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for digital health stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Scope

National digital health strategies are supporting eHealth adoption and providing opportunities for telcos to further position as digital transformation partners to governments and healthcare providers.

Telcos have pursued partnerships, joint ventures, and M&As to enter the digital health space.

Telcos can partner with third-party telemedecine app providers and insurers to offer teleconsultation and health tracking apps to their residential and enterprise customers. - Hyperscalers provide new partnership opportunities for telcos to further diversify their revenue streams beyond connectivity, notably in the upsurging digital health sector.

Telcos can offer their horizontal ICT solutions and customize them for the healthcare sector while complying with local and global healthcare regulations. Telcos can also develop vertical-specific digital health portfolios.

Reasons to Buy

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of the digital health value chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments, and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key digital health positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.

Three case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different telco digital health value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted digital health strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

The report discusses concrete opportunities in the digital health market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for digital health ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context

Defining Digital Health

Healthcare Sector Trends

Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Summary Overview

Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Focus on National Digital Health Initiatives

Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Focus on Regulations

Section 2: The Digital Health Ecosystem & How Telcos Can Position Themselves

Digital Health Value Chain

Digital Health Ecosystem Players

Digital Health Supporting Technologies

Digital Health Use Cases & Telcos' Positioning Options in the Digital Health Space

Digital Health Use Cases - Focus on Telemedicine

Telcos' Current Activity in the Digital Health Space

Section 3: Case Studies

Orange - Digital Healthcare Sector Focus in Sub Saharan Africa

KPN - KPN Health and KPN IoT Digital Healthcare Sector Focus in the Netherlands

Vodafone - Healthcare Sector Focus in Europe

Section 4: Key Findings & Recommendations

Additional Resources

Acronyms and Definitions

Companies Mentioned

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Airtel

Alibaba

Amazon

AT&T

DabaDoc

Deloitte

Deron

Enovacom

Epic

Etisalat

Globe Telecom

Google

IBM

GoWell

Invacare

Itzos

Juno Health Partners

KonsultaMD

KPN

LifeHub

MasMovil

Microsoft

Nomadeec

OpenAI

Open HealthHub

Orange

Reliance Jio

Safaricom

StarHub

TELUS

Tencent

Three ( Hong Kong )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6nh3a



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets