Digital Health to Empower Women and Aging Population with mHealth, Telemedicine, Femtech and AI

"We have defined digital health as the application of data to the delivery of healthcare, using computational and telecommunications technologies to support business process workflow, clinical workflow, and patient data management," said Victor Camlek, Transformational Health Research Manager . "This definition spells out the opportunities for growth that will influence established organizations to transform their business models and entice new entrants to change the way healthcare is delivered. All healthcare stakeholders, patients, payers, providers, and pharma will benefit, as will technology-based companies that increase their efforts to address new opportunities across the global healthcare market."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Digital Health Outlook, 2020, presents a comprehensive view of the most significant areas of change that will drive growth and innovation across the global digital health landscape. It identifies major data points within digital health and the impact of future milestones predicted for 2020. It covers the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, digital therapeutics, Big Data, IT-enabled employee health and wellness management, remote patient monitoring, telehealth, femtech, and data analytics.

"The rise in the senior population in countries, such as the US, China, Japan, India, and the UAE, is generating huge demand for digital health applications such as telemedicine, chatbots, mHealth, and AI," noted Camlek. "This, coupled with anticipated shortages of physicians and medical staff, will compel all industry participants to embrace digitalization as the foundation of the next generation of patient access, clinical decision support, workflow management, and population health management."

To gain a competitive edge, organizations will look to tap growth opportunities by:

Ensuring the presence of an experienced IT organization that can manage a mix of internal and cloud-based infrastructure, platforms and services.

Developing an ecosystem of companies that contribute to a superior value proposition for all stakeholders.

Allocating significant resources to cybersecurity.

Offering data cleansing and curation to optimally leverage Big Data analytics stimulated by the anticipated growth in patient-generated health data from remote patient monitoring.

to optimally leverage Providing a combination of devices, platforms, data management solutions, and services, including data from a mix of mass-market and medical-grade wearables.

