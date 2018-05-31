Digital Homebuying Platform Open Listings Enters Chicago Market

With the booming Chicago tech scene gaining recognition as one of the top 10 tech hubs in the world, technology companies and startups are flocking to Chicago. Along with this surge comes a swell of tech workers looking for housing. Open Listings offers a digital-first way for these buyers to not just find, but buy, their new home.

Almost a million monthly shoppers -- mostly tech-savvy millennials, young families and first-time homeowners -- turn to Open Listings to help digitize & simplify their house hunt. Now, Chicagoland area buyers can take advantage of the Open Listings website or app house hunt 24/7, book house tours and create offers on any home.

When purchasing his first home, Judd Schoenholtz, CEO and co-founder of Open Listings, found the process to be slow, expensive and frustrating. After realizing that unlike so many other industries, technology just hadn't made homebuying any easier, he created Open Listings to ensure other homebuyers wouldn't have to experience the same frustration.

"Buying a home is a big deal, but it shouldn't be complicated. We're excited to introduce buyers to our simple platform and to save them serious money in their house hunt," says Schoenholtz.

Once a buyer creates an account on the easy-to-navigate platform, they can personalize a real-time feed of house listings from the MLS, schedule and manage property tours on demand and make an offer on any Chicagoland listing at any time of day. Buyers also receive instant updates on the status of favorited properties and access to free advice from a team of licensed agents. Once a buyer is ready to make an offer, Open Listings pairs them with a top-rated local real estate agent dedicated to getting their offer accepted and closed. From there, buyers can track progress on a dashboard and review and sign documents electronically.

While the savings in a competitive housing market are a serious benefit to buyers -- last year, Open Listings buyers received an average of $8,800+ -- the platform also enables real estate agents to focus on getting offers accepted instead of searching for new clients, allowing Open Listings partner agents to offer a more personalized, responsive experience.

Since its launch in 2015, the platform has helped homebuyers purchase nearly a billion dollars worth of homes in California and Washington. Earlier this year, Open Listings launched in Austin, TX and plans to move into additional major markets later this year.

About Open Listings:

Open Listings is the all-in-one homebuying app designed to make buying a home simple and more affordable in California, Washington, Texas, and now Illinois. House hunt 24/7, get pressure-free advice from expert agents, create offers online, and save an average of $8,500+ with their 50% commission refund.

MEDIA CONTACT

Angeline Vuong, pr@openlistings.com

1-800-501-2077

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-homebuying-platform-open-listings-enters-chicago-market-300657180.html

SOURCE Open Listings

Related Links

http://www.openlistings.com

