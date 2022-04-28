Digital Immersive Agency, Coffee Labs, Fills Cup As Shorty Awards Finalist Across Five Different Campaigns Announced in 2022

Chewy Halloween Fur-tual Boutique | Finalist | Mobile Campaign, Shopping: Coffee and Chewy developed a virtual try-on WebAR mobile experience where pet parents can "visualize" their dogs and cats of all sizes in seven of Chewy's top Frisco Halloween costume styles. The Fur-tual Boutique Campaign was hosted on the Chewy.com website where exclusive digital content helped drive Chewy fans to the mobile WebAR experience. With QR Codes on Chewy's website and social media digital content driving users to the experience, Chewy created a unique frictionless mobile-first WebAR experience, which was further supported through paid and earned media across all social platforms. Chewy's Fur-tual Boutique Campaign became one of the largest AR campaigns ever launched in the pet category. Further case study details and results are viewable here: https://shortyawards.com/14th/chewy

Invesco QQQ 2021 March Madness | Finalist | Mobile Campaign, Gamification:

Coffee Labs tapped into the principles of Invesco QQQ's creative campaign 'Agents of Innovation' (AOI) and worked with Invesco to adapt it to create compelling and engaging content for the college sports audience and leverage the massive brand reach of March Madness. Coffee Labs created a WebAR-enabled basketball game accessible via mobile devices, hosted by former NBA legend Grant Hill and sponsored by Invesco QQQ. The Augmented Reality experience allowed users to bring Grant and the basketball hoop into their living room through their smartphones, where they can swipe to shoot basketballs. For each basket scored, players earned digital dough and could see how much it would have grown if invested in QQQ over 10 years through an AR data visualization. Further case study details and results are viewable here: https://shortyawards.com/14th/invesco-qqq-2021-march-madness

Pepsi Made for Football Watching | Finalist | Emerging Platform Partnership, Mobile Campaign:

Continuing on the success of Pepsi's 2020 "Made For Football" Watching Campaign, one of the most popular COVID-friendly activations for at-home fans was the recipe content. Coffee worked with eight NFL teams and one player from each team introduced delicious recipes in fans' homes through one of the largest AR campaigns ever launched to date. Each carefully crafted recipe uses Pepsi as one of its main ingredients and every meal was Made for Football. Through this immersive AR experience, fans took photos with their favorite player, then downloaded each recipe card, driving them to supermarket retailers to purchase all ingredients for an unbelievably delicious Pepsi-inspired meal. With QR Codes on Pepsi packaging and digital content driving users to the team-specific microsites, Coffee developed an augmented reality experience that could be accessed through team microsites (mobile and desktop) while paid media assets drove consumers directly to the AR Experience. To encourage fans to engage with the AR experience, the featured recipes were updated weekly. For example: in Week 1, Jets fans could cook Pepsi BBQ Sauce with Mekhi Becton, but in Week 2, fans could now cook Pepsi Glazed Ribs with Mekhi. Further case study details and results are viewable here: https://shortyawards.com/14th/pepsi

Walmart Joy Shop | Finalist | Augmented Reality, Facebook:

Coffee's Joy Shop AR Lens was a first-to-market innovation specifically designed to help customers find the meaningful gifts that would make their holidays as joyful as they aspired to be. Customers were targeted with dedicated ads driving to one of the five unique AR Lens. Upon opening the AR Lens in their Facebook app, gift ideas would cycle above the user's head. Utilizing facial expression recognition technology, customers simply had to smile, nod or say "wow" in order to save the gifts they liked and get prompted to shop for them on Walmart.com -- creating the first-ever gift guide activated by facial expressions. With dedicated paid media driving users to the experience and several press pick-ups, the Joy Shop AR Lens became one of the most buzzed-about and exciting components of Walmart's Holiday campaign. Further case study details and results are viewable here: https://shortyawards.com/14th/joy-fully-delivered

American Century Championship "#ACCFantasy Golf"| Finalist | Contest or Promotion, Integration with Live Television:

For 23 years, American Century Investments has been the title sponsor of the American Century Championship (ACC), a premier celebrity charity golf tournament. Due to the pandemic and the inability to gather in public, Coffee worked with American Century to design and build an interactive microsite to activate Fantasy Golf. The site divided the 88 celebrity golfers into five ranked groups allowing fantasy players to build teams choosing one golfer from each. Leveraging past tournament footage, fans were invited to the site through ten social videos celebrating the event's impressive roster—each one carrying a unique theme specific to the featured celebrities. Over 3,000 Fantasy teams were built in less than two weeks and the buzz the campaign generated contributed to the highest tournament rating since 2009 with 6.6M viewers. Further case study details and results are viewable here: https://shortyawards.com/14th/accfantasygolf

"We are so honored to have been selected as a finalist by the Shorty Awards with five separate campaigns from our work this past year, '' said Al Silvestri, Chief Marketing Officer, Coffee Labs. "Our immersive solutions really resonate well with brands while also engaging their consumers across a variety of new platforms such as the metaverse. Our passion and a strong commitment to redefining traditional marketing methods is key to our mission to build innovative experiences that live at the intersection of design & technology."

