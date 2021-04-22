Digital Inclusion Landscape Survey Released

The pandemic has increased our society's dependence on technology and exacerbated long standing barriers that inhibit access to computers, digital skills, and services by marginalized populations. Across the country, digital inclusion coalitions have been established and survey respondents noted these networks need to continue to grow in order to achieve impact collectively.

The Technology Gap Map illustrates that digital inequity is a common, concurrent, and cross-cutting problem in the U.S.

"As schools and employers moved to remote learning and work during the pandemic, public awareness of digital inequity increased dramatically," says Scot Henley, Digitunity's Executive Director. "The digital inclusion community needs to take full advantage of this moment to make meaningful progress."

Digitunity's interactive Technology Gap Map illustrates device ownership at the national, state, and county levels, and correlates device ownership to education level, age, gender, and race. The Map illustrates that digital inequity is a common, concurrent, and cross-cutting problem especially for segments of the population that also face other social and economic barriers.

"A quick glance at the Map makes obvious the depth of the technology gap across the United States." stated Karisa Tashjian, Digitunity's Director of Programs. "It spotlights the need for devices and helps direct resources."

The landscape survey found that collaboration is essential among local practitioners to identify gaps for devices and related services and to provide holistic support in their communities. Businesses, practitioners, and governmental partnerships can result in positive outcomes and scalable solutions so that everyone who needs a computer has one, today and in the future.

