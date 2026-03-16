Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) Launches GolfReport.com -- A Modern Digital Destination for Golfers and Fans Worldwide

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) is excited to announce the launch of GolfReport.com, a new online destination designed for golfers, fans, and enthusiasts who live and breathe the game.

GolfReport.com delivers in-depth analysis, compelling stories, equipment reviews, and cultural insights - all in one place. The site reflects DIR's mission to create high-quality digital brands around niche passion areas, bringing together deeply engaged audiences seeking trusted, authentic content.

hitting a driver in golf by photogolfer

"GolfReport.com represents an important expansion of our passion-based media portfolio," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "We see golf as a category with deep engagement and long-term growth, and we're building a platform that serves both dedicated players and the next generation of fans."

Golf's Continued Global Growth

Golf has experienced a powerful resurgence over the past several years, with participation expanding across demographics and formats:

The National Golf Foundation (NGF) reports that over 45 million people in the U.S. played golf in 2024 - up more than 20% since 2019 .

reports that in the U.S. played golf in 2024 - up more than . On-course golfers alone reached 26.6 million in 2024 , the highest participation level in two decades.

alone reached , the highest participation level in two decades. Off-course facilities like Topgolf and simulator studios now attract nearly 19 million players annually , broadening accessibility and appeal.

like Topgolf and simulator studios now attract , broadening accessibility and appeal. Women and junior participation are growing rapidly, with female golfers now representing nearly 25% of all players in the U.S.

of all players in the U.S. Globally, the golf industry is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030, driven by technology, tourism, and youth engagement.

These figures illustrate that golf is not only thriving - it's transforming. GolfReport.com aims to capture this momentum and serve as a central hub for the evolving culture of the game.

What to Expect from GolfReport.com

In-Depth Coverage: PGA, LPGA, LIV, and global golf tours.

PGA, LPGA, LIV, and global golf tours. Gear & Equipment Reviews: Data-driven insights on clubs, balls, and technology.

Data-driven insights on clubs, balls, and technology. Instruction & Strategy: Expert advice, drills, and analysis from teaching professionals.

Expert advice, drills, and analysis from teaching professionals. Travel & Courses: Features on destinations, design, and experiences around the world.

Features on destinations, design, and experiences around the world. Culture & Business: Reporting on trends, brands, and the economics of golf.

Check it out: www.GolfReport.com

Media Contact:

Michael Gursha

CEO, Digital Information Resources, LLC

[email protected]

About Digital Information Resources, LLC

Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) builds and operates a portfolio of digital media brands that serve passionate, highly engaged audiences across niche categories. By combining high-quality editorial content, community experiences, and data-driven growth, DIR creates trusted destinations where enthusiasts can explore, learn, and connect around the topics they love.

Some current properties include TennisLibrary.com, PickleballSquid.com, WeekOneFantasy.com, GolfReport.com, ChessChampion.com, BoardGameLodge.com, Skimboarding.com, with additional launches planned across other passion-driven verticals.

SOURCE Digital Information Resources, LLC