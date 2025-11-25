Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) Launches TennisLibrary.com -- A New Home for Tennis Enthusiasts

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) is excited to announce the launch of TennisLibrary.com, a brand-new digital destination built for players, fans and tennis lovers everywhere.

TennisLibrary.com brings together engaging stories, practical guides and curated resources that cover everything from the history of the game to modern training, gear and culture. The launch reflects DIR's mission to build digital brands around niche passion areas where audiences are deeply engaged and looking for trusted sources of content.

"TennisLibrary.com is about more than articles, it's about creating a place for community," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "We're building a place where tennis enthusiasts can explore, learn, and share their love of the game in one dedicated space."

Why It Matters

Focused on Passion: Built for and by people who love the sport.

Built for and by people who love the sport. Content First: TennisLibrary.com is designed to make it easy for fans and players to discover, learn and enjoy tennis content in a simple, user-friendly way.

TennisLibrary.com is designed to make it easy for fans and players to discover, learn and enjoy tennis content in a simple, user-friendly way. Part of a Growing Portfolio: The site strengthens DIR's expanding collection of digital media brands built around niche passion areas.

DIR sees TennisLibrary.com as an exciting next step in its portfolio expansion strategy and paving the way for more site launches in other passion-driven categories.

Check it out here: TennisLibrary.com

About Digital Information Resources, LLC

Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) operates a portfolio of digital media brands that serve passionate, highly engaged audiences across niche categories. By combining high-quality editorial content, community experiences and data-driven growth, DIR creates trusted destinations where enthusiasts can explore, learn and connect around the topics they love.

Current properties include TennisLibrary.com, PickleballSquid.com, WeekOneFantasy.com, GolfReport.com, ChessChampion.com, BoardGameLodge.com, Skimboarding.com, with additional launches planned across other passion-driven verticals.

For more information, visit https://www.dir.info/

