Digital infrastructure industry's top minds unite for the inaugural AI Thought Leadership Summit

InterGlobix and Compu Dynamics lead the charge in uniting the AI ecosystem

HERNDON, Va. and CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterGlobix and Compu Dynamics announced a collaboration that unites a distinguished consortium of industry leaders for the inaugural AI Thought Leadership Summit 2024. Set against the backdrop of technological transformation and technological innovation, the summit is poised to redefine the digital landscape and demystify the intricate realm of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The event is scheduled for February 29, 2024 at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Dulles in Herndon, Virginia.

As champions of innovation in the Internet infrastructure ecosystem, InterGlobix and Compu Dynamics are excited to facilitate discussions centered around cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning (ML), and big data. Liquid cooling has emerged as a focal point, reflecting its pivotal role in shaping the future of data center operations and efficiency.

Esteemed speakers from industry stalwarts—including Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, IBM, CoreWeave, Iterate.ai, Aligned Data Centers, Flexential, CoreSite, STACK Infrastructure, CoolIT Systems, nVent, MOX Networks, viaPhoton, and Submer—will grace the summit. Their insights, gleaned from years of experience and groundbreaking research, promise to ignite conversations and inspire innovation that will redefine the boundaries of technology.

Vinay Nagpal, CEO of InterGlobix, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "At InterGlobix, we are committed to shaping the future of Internet infrastructure. Partnering with Compu Dynamics for the inaugural Thought Leadership Summit 2024 presents an unparalleled opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and drive meaningful change in the digital landscape and advance the industry forward."

Steve Altizer, CEO & President of Compu Dynamics, shared his anticipation, remarking: "Compu Dynamics is proud to host this landmark event, which brings together visionaries and innovators to explore the transformative potential of AI infrastructure. We look forward to fostering engaging discussions and forging new partnerships with the community."

The summit, scheduled from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. EST, promises a day filled with thought-provoking presentations, interactive panel discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into emerging trends, best practices, and strategies that will shape the future of the data center industry. InterGlobix Magazine is the media partner for the summit.

For more information and registration details, please visit https://interglobix.com/compu-dynamics-summit.php.

About InterGlobix, LLC

InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting, advisory, and media firm dedicated to advancing digital infrastructure and driving economic growth. Focused on the convergence of data centers, terrestrial, and subsea fiber globally, InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for the data center and connectivity industries. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, the industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on the digital infrastructure industry. Visit InterGlobix at: www.interglobix.com and www.interglobixmagazine.com.

About Compu Dynamics, LLC

Compu Dynamics, LLC provides the planning, design, deployment, and maintenance of mission critical infrastructure for commercial buildings and data centers. The company also provides mechanical and HVAC services to businesses and government agencies throughout the greater Washington DC metro area. Compu Dynamics provides 24/7 emergency services, diagnostic and repair support, datacenter management services, and preventive services for mechanical, electrical, and IT infrastructure equipment. Visit Compu Dynamics at: www.compu-dynamics.com.

