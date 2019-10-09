Digital Infuzion Selected to Develop the Statistical, Data Management, and Coordination Center (SDMCC) for NIAID's New Coordinated Approach to Develop a Universal Influenza Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Infuzion is proud to have been selected by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, as a coordinating center for the Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers (CIVICs). The CIVICs program aims to develop new flu vaccines and vaccine strategies, with the ultimate goal of developing broadly protective vaccines that will offer longer-lasting protection over a wider variety of flu strains.

The Digital Infuzion coordinating center will work collaboratively with the CIVICs Vaccine Centers, the Clinical Cores, and the Vaccine Manufacturing and Toxicology Core to develop standards for data, study protocols, and processes and to ensure that the network functions as a collaborative unit. The SDMCC domain experts will collaborate with investigators to design statistically sound preclinical experiments and clinical trials, and formulate data analyses plans and methods. To ensure optimal sharing and distribution of the novel insights gained by the CIVICs investigators, the SDMCC will develop state-of-the-art technical systems to manage the uptake, validation, and transformation of experimental and study data and to share datasets of interest with the community at large via submission to public databases. Decision makers, domain experts, and the public alike will be able to stay informed about the goals, aspirations, and accomplishments of the CIVICs via a public website where we will publish information about the program as well as original content such as news, investigator profiles, and publication analyses.

We, along with our partners at The Emmes Company, LLC, and Gryphon Scientific, LLC, are excited to contribute to the success of this key NIAID strategic endeavor. This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from NIAID, NIH, HHS, under Contract No. 75N93019C00078, with an initial award of approximately $1.4 million.

About Digital Infuzion, Inc.

Digital Infuzion is a custom biomedical informatics solutions provider focused on developing and applying technology to empower decision making and accelerate insight for health, science, and human understanding in the life sciences and clinical research industries. Working at the intersection of biology, medicine, and technology, our deep understanding of these fields grants us the ability to offer the most innovative technology services and real-world solutions to the world's leading research centers and healthcare organizations, for the advancement of biomedical informatics.

For more information, please visit www.digitalinfuzion.com.

Media Contact: Kristy Spivey Harrison

(301) 948-4871

kristyh@digitalinfuzion.com

SOURCE Digital Infuzion, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.digitalinfuzion.com

