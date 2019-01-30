Digital Innovation Leader and Technology Journalist Bill Kleyman Joins Switch as EVP of Digital Solutions

Prior to joining Switch, Bill served as the Director of Technology Solutions at EPAM Systems where he worked with AI, machine learning, cognitive systems, DevOps, data center, cloud architecture and advanced technologies to help engineer the digital future. Before that, he was the CTO of MTM Technologies where he worked with new digital solutions, virtualization, and data center design.

"Beyond world-class architecture and more than 600 patented solutions around some of the best digital-ready infrastructure designs, Switch is disrupting our industry with a truly innovative vision into the digital future," said Switch EVP of Digital Solutions Bill Kleyman. "I'm excited to join Switch, where CEO and Founder Rob Roy takes a first-hand approach to engineering design and leads one of the most interesting technology organizations in today's industry. In an always-on, digitally-native world, Switch is among the true leaders who are creating data center and cloud models that are shaping how we leverage cloud, edge, hyperscale, and next-generation connectivity services."

As someone who is a constant thought leader around new solutions, cloud, and advanced technologies, Bill Kleyman was recently selected as one of Oracle's 'Industry Influencers.' With a focus on the cloud and data solutions, Bill will be educating his peers and the industry on the power of technology.

Bill was also recognized as one of the top 100 most influential individuals in the cloud landscape, ranked #16 cloud Influencer and #4 in data security by Onalytica. As an industry analyst, a regularly featured speaker at major industry events and a sought-after thought leader, Bill will bring his enthusiasm for storytelling around the data center industry's most exciting technology innovations to Switch.

"Bill Kleyman is a respected contributor to every major data center publication with a track record of success, respect and a deep practical knowledge of emerging technologies," said Switch CTO Eddie Shutter. "As Switch continues to innovate and expand our exciting new industry-leading data center infrastructure technologies, Bill's expertise provides the platform to promote the Switch story and its innovative technology solutions among the industry."

Bill Kleyman's referenced work can be found in leading industry publications including: Data Center Frontier; WindowsITPro; Data Center Knowledge; InformationWeek; NetworkComputing; AFCOM; TechTarget; DarkReading; Forbes; CBS Interactive; Slashdot and more.

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the digital hub and technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet and the cloud. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 600 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs and digital platform innovation that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia (opening in Q4 2019) are the world's most powerful hyperscale and cloud backbone data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information.

