Digital Innovation Technology Leader, Brent Matzelle Joins Transparent Health Marketplace (THM) as New Chief Technology Officer

Matzelle, a technology leader and digital innovator, brings significant experience in creating interactive healthcare technology solutions. As an accomplished CTO, entrepreneur, and software architect, he excels at building flexible, scalable software platforms that integrate with both modern and legacy systems.

In his role at THM, Matzelle will focus on taking the pioneering Opyn Market platform to the next level while developing new product opportunities as the company expands into the consumer healthcare market.

"I'm passionate about developing scalable software that delivers exceptional user experience and improves efficiencies in the healthcare industry," states Matzelle. "When I was presented with this opportunity and saw how THM is providing real transparency and eliminating old, inflexible processes, I knew I wanted to be a part of the revolution they were leading."

Matzelle's most recent accomplishments were his contributions while serving as the CTO for Homestead Smart Health Plans where he architected and built a modern, multi-layer data access framework and data export system for multiple customer payment, claim, and eligibility integrations. In other roles, he has designed and developed various payment systems, healthcare claim auditing, pricing, and billing systems, and hired and managed high-quality, high-performing technology teams.

"Brent is a true tech leader with the right combination of visionary capabilities and platform technology skills to further fast track our Opyn Market platform," said Robert C. Mortensen, President and CEO of THM. "I'm excited that Brent is joining our team as it is rare to find such an exceptional candidate with deep technology experience and systems architecture ingenuity."

Transparent Health Marketplace (THM) operates Opyn Market, the first marketplace of its kind to provide real-time price transparency and analytics with the ability to easily shop, book, and pay for medical services in healthcare and workers' compensation. The simple, intuitive digital platform automates scheduling, billing, and payment processes to give providers more time to deliver quality healthcare to their patients. Opyn Market delivers increased speed to care, cost savings, growth opportunities, access to affordable quality healthcare, and through Opyn Insights, actionable data that empowers payors and providers to create value-based relationships and optimize their business.

