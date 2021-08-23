Digital Intelligence Platform Market | Analyzing Growth in Application Software Industry | Technavio

Factors such as the exponential increase in data and the need to optimize project management and business processes will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But data privacy and security concerns will restrict the market growth.

The emergence of advanced intelligence tools will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the system integration and interoperability glitches are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The digital intelligence platform market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mapp Digital US LLC, Mixpanel Inc., New Relic Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Upland Software Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into BFSI, retail, telecom, and others. The market is expected to witness maximum growth in the BFSI segment during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

