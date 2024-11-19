Digital, Interactive, Collaborative Anthology 'WYOMING' Now Available

Choose-your-own-adventure fiction anthology includes the work of 35 emerging authors, offering readers myriad ways to reach their destination

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WYOMING, a collaborative, nonlinear anthology featuring the fiction of three dozen authors, is now available. Readers can access a playable online digital, interactive version of the anthology – produced by The Cantabrigian Magazine. A PDF version is available for sale and download. And soft- and hard-copy versions are available while supplies last.

Jamie Hovis, Editor of WYOMING anthology

Six years in the making, the book is 520 pages and features the work of 35 brilliant, emerging authors, many of whom have previously been published in The Cantabrigian, a literary magazine based in Cambridge, MA.

"The choose-your-own-adventure variability of WYOMING was achieved by having contributing writers generate new materials based on a previous submission the editor provided, along with a few guidelines that ensure the story takes fantastical and unexpected turns, even offering different story journeys to readers depending on the choices they make," says Jamie Hovis, editor of the anthology who was the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of The Cantabrigian, which was founded to feature the works of emerging writers. "Readers will be striving to reach Wyoming, which is achieved in various ways."

He says WYOMING is an experiment in phenomenology and metamodern narrative structure. Each piece within the anthology was written to in some way "continue the story" of two previous entries, leading to hundreds of branching narratives and choices.

"The crowdfunding campaign enabled us to release a limited run of hard copies, including fun add-ons such as stickers and prints of the original artwork commissioned for the project, and the opportunity to access a 'beta' version of the book to provide playtesting feedback to inform the book's final structure," Hovis says. "Writers, readers, lovers of fiction and even those who were just plain curious contributed generously to our crowdfunding effort."

WYOMING Editor Jamie Hovis Founded and served as Editor-in-Chief of The Cantabrigian Magazine. It was while serving in that role that the Emerson College theatre and literature grad conceived of the anthology. Back issues of Cantabrigian are available here.

Contact:

Drew Plant (also a contributor to WYOMING)

[email protected]

678-637-5532

SOURCE The Cantabrigian Magazine